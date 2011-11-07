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  • Experience 3D gaming on your big display Experience 3D gaming on your big display Experience 3D gaming on your big display

    3D LCD monitor, LED backlight

    273G3DHSB/00

    Experience 3D gaming on your big display

    Engage yourself with 3D games on the Philips 273G LED monitor. With a big display, active 3D shutter glasses and multiple HDMI inputs, gaming just got more exciting!

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    3D LCD monitor, LED backlight

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    Experience 3D gaming on your big display

    • G Line
    • 27" (68.6 cm)
    • 3D, shutter glasses
    3D Max 120Hz

    3D Max 120Hz

    Be enthralled by 3D games, movies and photos with Philips 3D Max 120Hz display. Set yourself free with the wireless Active shutter glasses which brings real-life depth in Full HD resolution. The bundled PC software not only allows you to play 3D games but also transforms 2D content to 3D. Using latest generation of fast switching displays for real life depth and realism in 1920x1080 resolution, latest 3D PC and Blu-Ray games will look amazingly smooth and sharp. 3D video and movies with its true-to-life depth will immerse you in action.

    SmartContrast 20000000:1 for incredible rich black details

    SmartContrast 20000000:1 for incredible rich black details

    You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors.

    SmartImage: Optimized user-friendly display experience

    SmartImage: Optimized user-friendly display experience

    SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimized display performance. This user friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Image, Entertainment, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimizes the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!

    SmartResponse 2ms refresh for 2D gaming

    SmartResponse 2ms refresh for 2D gaming

    SmartResponse is a exclusive Philips overdrive technology that when turned on, automatically adjusts response times to specific application requirements like gaming and movies which require faster response times in order to produce judder, time-lag and ghost image free images

    Auto 3D with latest Blu-ray and game consoles with HDMI

    With Blu-ray gaming and movie players with HDMI 1.4a compatible connection, the Philips 3D display will auto-switch to 3D mode and give you awesome images straight away. No more fussing with adjustments!

    Active 3D wireless shutter glasses for easy viewing

    Set yourself free with the wireless, re-chargeable active shutter glass. No more worries about restrictive and limited viewing angle while playing your favorite games and watching video.

    Transform your 2D contents to 3D depth with PC-software

    Re-invent your favorite 2D collection of games, movies and video with the bundled PC-software. At the click of a mouse, watch them transform with amazing 3D depth.

    LED technology for brilliant images

    White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

    Easy to adjust display settings with Philips SmartControl

    PC software for fine tuning display performance and settings. Philips offers users two choices for display setting adjustment. Either navigate the multilevel On Screen Display menu through buttons on the display itself or use the Philips SmartControl software to easily adjust the various display settings in a familiar way.

    Mercury Free eco-friendly display

    Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Panel Size
      27 inch / 68.6 cm
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      LCD panel type
      TFT-LCD
      Backlight type
      W-LED system
      Pixel pitch
      0.311 x 0.311 mm
      Optimum resolution
      1920 x 1080 @ 120Hz(3D), 60Hz(2D)
      Brightness
      300  cd/m²
      Display colors
      16.7 M
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1,000:1
      SmartContrast
      20,000,000:1
      Response time (typical)
      5  ms
      Viewing angle
      • 170º (H) / 160º (V)
      • @ C/R > 10
      Picture enhancement
      SmartImage
      SmartResponse
      2 ms in 2D mode (Gray to Gray)
      Effective viewing area
      597.9 (H) x 336.3 (V) mm
      Scanning Frequency
      26 - 83 kHz (H) / 24 - 63 Hz (V)
      sRGB
      Yes

    • Connectivity

      Signal Input
      • HDMI x 2
      • VGA (Analog )
      Sync Input
      • Separate Sync
      • Sync on Green
      Audio (In/Out)
      HDMI audio out

    • Convenience

      Plug & Play Compatibility
      • DDC/CI
      • Mac OS X
      • sRGB
      • Windows 7
      User convenience
      • SmartImage
      • Auto 3D
      • Power On/Off
      • Input
      • Menu
      OSD Languages
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Portuguese
      • Russian
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Spanish
      Other convenience
      Kensington lock

    • Stand

      Tilt
      -5/+20  degree

    • Power

      Power supply
      • 100-240VAC, 50/60Hz
      • Built-in
      Off mode
      <0.3 W
      On mode
      31.88 W (typ.)
      Standby mode
      <0.5 W
      Power LED indicator
      • Operation - White
      • Standby mode- White (blinking)

    • Dimensions

      Product with stand (mm)
      642 x 440 x 227  mm
      Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
      700 x 525 x 138  mm
      Product without stand (mm)
      642 x 391 x 64  mm

    • Weight

      Product with packaging (kg)
      8.82  kg
      Product with stand (kg)
      8.2  kg
      Product without stand (kg)
      6.5  kg

    • Operating conditions

      Temperature range (operation)
      0°C to 40°C  °C
      MTBF
      30,000  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20%-80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20°C to 60°C  °C

    • Sustainability

      Environmental and energy
      • RoHS
      • Mercury Free
      Recyclable packaging material
      100  %

    • Compliance and standards

      Regulatory Approvals
      • BSMI
      • CE Mark
      • FCC Class B
      • GOST
      • PSB
      • SASO
      • SEMKO
      • TUV Ergo
      • TUV/GS
      • UL/cUL
      • WEEE

    • Cabinet

      Color
      Black
      Finish
      Texture

    • 3D Requirements

      Auto 3D
      Requires HDMI 1.4a
      PC hardware
      Requires AMD/ATI VGA card
      Software
      Free Tridef 3D software bundle

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    • If you experience any discomfort such as dizziness, headache or disorientation, we recommend not watching 3D for extended periods of time.
    • Parents should monitor their children during 3D viewing and ensure they do not experience any discomfort as mentioned above. Watching 3D is not recommended for children under 6 years of age.
    • Please carefully read the instruction manual to learn more about 3D and health
    • Please note that PC software (TriDef 3D) for 3D gaming requires AMD/ATI graphics card.
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