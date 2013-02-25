Display Port for daisy chain multi-display usage

This Philips display employs Display port 1.2a Multi Stream Transport (MST) technology with HBR2, which doubles the data throughput to 21.6 Gbps. This enables it to daisy chain multiple monitors, thereby increasing your efficiency dramatically. This daisy chain, multi-monitor capability makes this Philips display especially suitable for use in Finance, Banking, control room and other similar environment. To make use of this feature, your PC Graphics Card must be certified to DP1.2 with MST option. For detailed information, please visit http://www.displayport.org/