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  • The Art of Elegance and Performance The Art of Elegance and Performance The Art of Elegance and Performance

    Brilliance LED monitor

    248C3LHSB/00

    The Art of Elegance and Performance

    With an elegant slim body and a stylish Aluminum base, the new Moda is a work of art.

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    Brilliance LED monitor

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    The Art of Elegance and Performance

    • Moda
    • 23.6" / 60 cm
    SmartContrast 20000000:1 for incredible rich black details

    SmartContrast 20000000:1 for incredible rich black details

    You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors.

    SmartKolor for rich vibrant images

    SmartKolor for rich vibrant images

    SmartKolor is a sophisticated color extension technology that is able to enhance visual color range of the display. By boosting RGB gain level of the display, this feature enables you to have rich, vibrant images for experiencing outstanding photos and videos.

    SmartTxt for a optimized reading experience

    SmartTxt for a optimized reading experience

    SmartTxt is a sophisticated algorithm that enhances reading of text based application such as PDF documents or ebooks which usually requires more focus and concentration.

    HDMI-ready for 16:9 Full HD entertainment

    HDMI-ready for 16:9 Full HD entertainment

    A HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input, high quality digital video and audio signals all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources including set-top boxes, DVD players and A/V receivers and video cameras.

    SmartImage optimized for ease of use

    SmartImage optimized for ease of use

    SmartImage is an exclusive leading edge Philips technology that analyzes the content displayed on your screen and gives you optimized display performance. This user friendly interface allows you to select various modes like Office, Photo, Movie, Game, Economy etc., to fit the application in use. Based on the selection, SmartImage dynamically optimizes the contrast, color saturation and sharpness of images and videos for ultimate display performance. The Economy mode option offers you major power savings. All in real time with the press of a single button!

    Fast response time up to 2ms

    Fast response time up to 2ms

    SmartResponse is a exclusive Philips overdrive technology that when turned on, automatically adjusts response times to specific application requirements like gaming and movies which require faster response times in order to produce judder, time-lag and ghost image free images

    LED technology for brilliant images

    White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.

    Cool SmartTouch controls

    SmartTouch controls are intelligent, touch sensitive icons that replace protruding buttons. Responding to your lightest touch, SmartTouch controls, for example, power up your monitor or brighten and sharpen your display with SmartImage Lite. When activated, SmartTouch icons glow to indicate that your commands have been implemented.

    Mercury Free eco-friendly display

    Philips monitors with LED backlighting are free of Mercury content, one of the most toxic natural substances, which affects humans and animals. This reduces the environmental impact of the display throughout its life-cycle, from manufacturing to disposal.

    Technical Specifications

    • Picture/Display

      Panel Size
      23.6 inch/59.9 cm
      Aspect ratio
      16:9
      LCD panel type
      TFT-LCD
      Backlight type
      W-LED system
      Pixel pitch
      0.272 x 0.272 mm
      Optimum resolution
      1920 x 1080 @ 60 Hz
      Brightness
      300  cd/m²
      Display colors
      16.7 M
      Contrast ratio (typical)
      1000:1
      SmartContrast
      20,000,000:1
      Response time (typical)
      5  ms
      Viewing angle
      • 170º (H) / 160º (V)
      • @ C/R > 10
      Picture enhancement
      SmartImage
      Effective viewing area
      521.28 (H) x 293.22 (V)
      Scanning Frequency
      30 - 83 kHz (H) / 56 -75 Hz (V)
      sRGB
      Yes
      SmartResponse (typical)
      2 ms (Gray to Gray)

    • Connectivity

      Signal Input
      • VGA (Analog )
      • HDMI x 2
      Sync Input
      • Separate Sync
      • Sync on Green
      Audio (In/Out)
      HDMI audio out

    • Convenience

      Plug & Play Compatibility
      • DDC/CI
      • Mac OS X
      • sRGB
      • Windows 7
      User convenience
      • SmartImage
      • Input
      • Power On/Off
      • Turbo
      • Menu
      OSD Languages
      • English
      • French
      • German
      • Italian
      • Russian
      • Simplified Chinese
      • Spanish
      • Portuguese
      Other convenience
      Kensington lock

    • Stand

      Tilt
      -5/+20  degree

    • Power

      Power supply
      • External
      • 100-240VAC, 50/60Hz
      Off mode
      <0.3W
      On mode
      16.6 W (EnergyStar 5.0 test method)
      Standby mode
      <0.3W
      Power LED indicator
      • Operation - White
      • Standby/sleep-white (blinking)

    • Dimensions

      Product with stand (mm)
      579 x 443 x 194  mm
      Packaging in mm (WxHxD)
      625 x 504 x 101  mm
      Product without stand (mm)
      579 x 369 x 33  mm

    • Weight

      Product with packaging (kg)
      5.7  kg
      Product with stand (kg)
      4.5  kg
      Product without stand (kg)
      3.0  kg

    • Operating conditions

      Temperature range (operation)
      0 to 40  °C
      MTBF
      30,000  hour(s)
      Relative humidity
      20%-80  %
      Temperature range (storage)
      -20 to 60  °C

    • Sustainability

      Environmental and energy
      • RoHS
      • EPEAT Silver
      • EnergyStar 5.0
      • Mercury Free
      Recyclable packaging material
      100  %

    • Compliance and standards

      Regulatory Approvals
      • BSMI
      • CE Mark
      • FCC Class B
      • GOST
      • PSB
      • SASO
      • SEMKO
      • TCO Certified
      • TUV Ergo
      • TUV/GS
      • UL/cUL
      • WEEE

    • Cabinet

      Color
      Black(front bezel) / White(rear cover)
      Finish
      Glossy

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