2 year warranty
Discontinued
World’s first PowerSensor display saves energy
Large eco-friendly Philips 235P2 Professional display with intelligent PowerSensor detects user presence and adjusts power consumption saving up to 80% of energy bills!
P Line
23" (58.4 cm) Full HD
Screen tilt and swivel is a mechanism built into the base permits the monitor to swivel and tilt backward or forward.
ScreenRotate makes it possible to use a monitor in either the landscape and portrait mode; to change orientation for a better view of a selected document or image, the monitor is rotated to the desired orientation.
A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
RichLS
10/10/2011
United Kingdom
Very Good Quality
This is a good solid screen which is slimline widescreen with inbuilt speakers and has the added advantage of easy height adjustment. Set up was simple on a windows 7 machine but XP was a little awkward with the supplied software not wanting to set up automatically. Once set up the visual clarity is very good with infinate adjustments available. All in all a very good monitor.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 225P2ES LCD monitor with PowerSensor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Brilliance 225P2ES LCD monitor with PowerSensor