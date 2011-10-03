2 year warranty
Discontinued
231E1SB/00
Big Full-HD display for great viewing experience
Enjoy more with this attractive 16:9 Full HD 1080p quality display ! With DVI and VGA inputs, Auto format, SmartContrast and Glossy finish, the 231E1 is a great choice for all your needs
58 cm (23") w E-line
1920x1080 Full HD
High-Bandwidth Digital Content Protection (HDCP) is a copyright protection system that is incorporated into the DVI connector. It helps stop unauthorized duplication of copyrighted content. HDCP allows you to play protected content media such as movies and concerts. It checks the signal to prevent piracy, allowing only legal copies of content to display.
"Philips is committed to use sustainable, eco-friendly materials across its monitor range. All body plastic parts, metal chassis parts and packing materials use 100% recyclable materials. In some selected models we utilize upto 65% post consumer recycled plastics. Strict adherence to RoHS standards ensure substantial reduction or elimination of toxic substances like Lead, for example. Mercury content in monitors with CCFL backlight has been reduced significantly, while eliminated in monitors with LED backlight completely. Visit Philips @ http://www.asimpleswitch.com/global/ to learn more.
You want the LCD flat display with the highest contrast and most vibrant images. Philips advanced video processing combined with unique extreme dimming and backlight boosting technology results in vibrant images. SmartContrast will increase the contrast with excellent blacklevel and accurate rendition of dark shades and colors. It gives a bright, lifelike picture with high contrast and vibrant colors.
4.6
of 5
5
Reviews
Sarandraith
03/10/2011
United Kingdom
An elegant design and top-quality 24" HD Monitor
I have been using the Philips 244E1SB monitor for a while now, every day of work. It has never once failed to fulfil its' features, functionality or display requirements, even with multiple inputs to compete with the use it takes. We ordered three for our small team and they have not failed to impress us or co-workers with how impressive they deal with a variety of outputs.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 244E1SB LCD monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 244E1SB LCD monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch
AlexEcnom
31/03/2011
United Kingdom
Great monitor!
I recently purchased this monitor and used it quite a bit in this short time. Looks and feels very good quality make. Quality of image is brilliant (I have used VGA and DVI connections - only VGA cable included - have not used HDMI yet). Very good response rate. Sleek design (looks a lot more expensive). Smartouch buttons are cool. Speakers are very good for everyday PC use - I suggest you use an external system if you want to listen to music. The whole monitor including base is really light. What can I say, I'm really pleased with my purchase. I hope it continues like that.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 244E1SB LCD monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 244E1SB LCD monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch
ExoDoesYT
02/11/2016
Canada
I use this everyday and its amazing
This product is amazing... I've been using it for 3.75 years now and have never came upon a problem.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 244E1SB LCD monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 244E1SB LCD monitor with HDMI, Audio, SmartTouch