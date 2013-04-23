2 year warranty
Discontinued
227E3LHSU/00
Elegant display enhances your viewing experience
Experience awesome LED pictures with natural colors. The elegant design with translucent blue bezel, HDMI and stereo speakers makes it a great choice!
E Line
21.5" (54.6 cm)
White LED's are solid state devices which light up to full, consistent brightness faster saving startup time. LED's are free from mercury content which allows for eco-friendly recycling and disposal process. LED's allow for better dimming control of LCD backlight, resulting in super high contrast ratio. It also gives superior color reproduction thanks to consistent brightness across the screen.
An HDMI-ready device has all the required hardware to accept High-Definition Multimedia Interface (HDMI) input. A HDMI cable enables high-quality digital video and audio all transmitted over a single cable from a PC or any number of AV sources (including set-top boxes, DVD players, A/V receivers and video cameras).
A pair of stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.
4.2
of 5
5
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Kasif
23/04/2013
US
Verified buyer
Fantastic display
Easy to use Thin and stylish, design could be better. But brilliant picture quality, especialy smart contrast and brightness feature is awsome. Full HD with HDMI output . Price is reasonable. I must recommend it
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 227E3LHSU LED monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 227E3LHSU LED monitor
Kursat
24/02/2014
United Kingdom
Price performance optimization
This product has really best performance on this price range. Quality of picture very good. The only design failure , the buttons. They are touch buttons and not lightened and grey colored on black background. So if you want to change brightness for example, you have to open some extra lights first since it is impossible to find the buttons in normal lighting conditions. I had to put some stickers to see them.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 227E3LHSU LED monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 227E3LHSU LED monitor
Tarek
07/10/2012
United Kingdom
A good one in the given price range
The monitor impresses me with its clarity and sharpness in terms of viewing pictures or watching movies. its upper-back end reminds me that its actually a LED one but again the panel of connectivity at lower-back end takes me back to the old age LCDs. i love using its OSD and still i am upset about the under-responsiveness of the touch controls. the design of the monitor at the edges/corner could have been better, i have seen far worser monitors than this one with supirior designs. i could be happy with the design if the stand would be a bit better shaped (personally the round-shaped stands turns me off :)) but an absolute catch i say in the price range at my country, i love to refer and recommend my nearer and dearer ones for the one thing this monitor is best at- performing to the max. cheers
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 227E3LHSU LED monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 227E3LHSU LED monitor