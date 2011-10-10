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Discontinued

BrillianceLCD monitor with PowerSensor

225P2ES/00

5

| (1) Review | 100% recommend this product

World’s first PowerSensor display saves energy

Eco-friendly, EPEAT Gold certified Philips Professional 225P2 display with intelligent PowerSensor detects user presence and adjusts power consumption saving up to 80% of energy bills!

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World’s first PowerSensor display saves energy

  • 22'' (55.9 cm) P-line

  • WSXGA+

SmartPower: Up to 50% power saving

SmartPower is an artificial intelligent technology which dynamically analyzes the content of the screen image to achieve power saving. The backlight intensity can be controlled automatically and pre-set by the system to reduce the power consumption by up to 50%, which saves substantially on energy costs

130mm height adjustment for ideal sitting position

The Super Ergo Base is a 'people friendly' Philips monitor base that not only tilts and swivels, but is also height adjustable and pivots to 90 degree, so that each user can adjust the monitor to their personal preference for maximum viewing comfort and efficiency.

Built in stereo audio for multimedia experience

A pair of high quality stereo speakers built into a display device. It can be visible front firing, or invisible down firing, top firing, rear firing, etc depending on model and design.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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5.0

of 5

1

Review

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

10/10/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Very Good Quality

This is a good solid screen which is slimline widescreen with inbuilt speakers and has the added advantage of easy height adjustment. Set up was simple on a windows 7 machine but XP was a little awkward with the supplied software not wanting to set up automatically. Once set up the visual clarity is very good with infinate adjustments available. All in all a very good monitor.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 225P2ES LCD monitor with PowerSensor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Brilliance 225P2ES LCD monitor with PowerSensor

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