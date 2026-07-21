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2 year warranty
Monitors
All series
LCD widescreen monitor
Discontinued
Support
202E1SB/00
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Localized commercial leaflet - English
User manual - English
All (2)
Will the LCD screen be resistant to scratches?
Why is my Display not showing sharp text, and is displaying jagged characters?
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair
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