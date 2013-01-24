Home
Professional LED TV

19HFL4010W/12
  A unique bedside TV
    Professional LED TV

    19HFL4010W/12
    A unique bedside TV

    This unique Hospitality TV is the perfect solution to install near the patient's bed. Designed to complement healthcare environments, it avoids disturbance to other patients and maximizes comfort by creating a private viewing experience

    Professional LED TV

    A unique bedside TV

    This unique Hospitality TV is the perfect solution to install near the patient’s bed. Designed to complement healthcare environments, it avoids disturbance to other patients and maximizes comfort by creating a private viewing experience See all benefits

    A unique bedside TV

    This unique Hospitality TV is the perfect solution to install near the patient’s bed. Designed to complement healthcare environments, it avoids disturbance to other patients and maximizes comfort by creating a private viewing experience See all benefits

    Professional LED TV

    A unique bedside TV

    This unique Hospitality TV is the perfect solution to install near the patient’s bed. Designed to complement healthcare environments, it avoids disturbance to other patients and maximizes comfort by creating a private viewing experience See all benefits

      A unique bedside TV

      With incredible functionality for your patients

      • 19" HeartLine
      • LED
      • DVB-T2/T/C & IPTV
      SmartInstall for easy remote installation and maintenance

      SmartInstall for easy remote installation and maintenance

      SmartInstall makes installation and maintenance of your TVs effortless. With a simple to use web tool, you can now remotely configure and install your TVs without visiting any rooms! This saves you time and makes sure your guests are not disturbed. Whether it is updating the hotel info pages or installing new channels, SmartInstall can handle all.

      SmartInfo for branded, interactive healthcare info pages

      SmartInfo for branded, interactive healthcare info pages

      SmartInfo allows you to easily provide hospital or healthcare information to your patients. Your patients have access to this interactive hospital webpage even when the TV is not connected to your intranet or internet. You can change the information regularly and easily keep your patients up to date with all the latest information.

      MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

      MyChoice compatibility for recurring revenues

      MyChoice offers a simple and low-cost way to offer your guests premium TV channels. At the same time it delivers an additional revenue stream which allows you to recover your initial TV investment.

      LED TV for images with incredible contrast

      With LED backlight you can enjoy low power consumption and beautiful lines combined with high brightness, incredible contrast and vibrant colors.

      White aesthetics for the healthcare environment

      White design with round corners for a more friendly appearance in healthcare environments.

      Illuminated front touchcontrol keys with proximity detection

      The innovative Bedside TV features a smart touch control panel on the bottom of the TV for a personalized user experience. The illuminated control keys provide easy navigation even in the dark. The flat cleanable surface and keypad lock make it easy to clean.

      Medical grade power supply ensures safety with low emission

      Basic safety, essential performance and reliability are essential requirements in a professional clinical environment. Unlike standard TVs, Philips HeartLine employ special medical grade power supplies in order to meet these requirements. It complies with EN/IEC 60601-1 standard ensuring basic safety and essential performance. Additionally it also complies with EN/IEC 60601-1-2 collateral standard for medical grade electromagnetic tests and compatibility. Many countries, hospitals and clinics mandate compliance to these standards as a requirement.

      Galvanically isolated headphone connection

      The headphone connection is galvanically isolated to ensure the safest possible connection between the patient's headphone and the Philips HeartLine TV. Galvanic isolation is needed to ensure a fail-safe separation of the headphone connector from the electrical environment near the patient's bed.

      AntiMicrobial housing actively inhibits bacterial growth

      Germs have become a growing problem in hospitals and clinical environments worldwide as they can cause life-threatening infections. Philips HeartLine TVs take care of this challenge by using JIS Z2801 compliant antimicrobial additive in its housing material making it an integral part of the display housing. Your well-being along with your patients is now assured by this protective shield that impedes the growth of most common microorganisms such as "Staphylococcus aureus (Gastroenteritis)", "Escherichia coli (E Coli)" and "Klebsiella (Pneumonia)", for example.

      Smart TV apps with many dedicated services for hospitality

      Philips Smart TV apps consist of an ever growing choice of applications ranging from YouTube to social networking apps and many more. The dedicated version is tailored for hospitality use and has several added benefits, such as making sure guest information is securely deleted after use and avoiding that illegal content can harm your business.

      Serial Xpress Protocol for interactive systems

      The TV can be connected to external decoders and set-top boxes of all major interactive system providers, through the Serial Xpress Protocol (SXP).

      On-screen clock display for optimal guest convenience

      With our new on-screen clock display, guests can easily access the current time. At a push of a button the clock is being displayed on the TV screen combining enhanced visibility and lower power consumption.

      Low power consumption

      Philips TVs are desgined to minimize power consumption. This will not only reduce environmental impact but also lower operating costs.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Display
        LED HD TV
        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        47  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        19  inch
        Aspect ratio
        16:9
        Panel resolution
        1366 x 768p
        Brightness
        200  cd/m²
        Viewing angle
        170º (H) / 160º (V)
        Picture enhancement
        • 200Hz Perfect Motion Rate
        • Pixel Plus HD

      • Audio

        Sound output Power
        5 (2x2.5)  W
        Speakers
        • 2.0
        • Front Firing
        Bathroom speaker out
        1.5W Mono 8Ohm
        Sound Features
        • AVL
        • Incredible surround
        • Dynamic Bass
        • Dolby MS10

      • Design

        Colour
        White

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Digital TV
        DVB-T/T2/C
        Analog TV
        PAL
        IP Playback
        • Multicast
        • Unicast

      • Connectivity Rear

        Antenna
        IEC-75
        HDMI1
        HDMI 1.4
        Bathroom speaker out
        Mini-Jack
        Ethernet (LAN)
        RJ-45
        External Control
        RJ-48

      • Connectivity Side

        HDMI2
        HDMI 1.4
        USB1
        USB 2.0
        Headphone out
        Mini-Jack

      • Connectivity Enhancements

        USB
        'Charging port only' mode
        HDMI
        ARC (all ports)
        EasyLink (HDMI CEC)
        • One touch play
        • System Standby
        • RC pass through
        • system audio control
        LAN
        Wake up on LAN
        RJ48
        • IR-In/Out
        • Serial Xpress interface

      • Features

        Digital services
        • 8d EPG
        • Now&Next
        • MHEG
        • Teletext
        • HbbTV
        Ease of use
        • Picture Style
        • Sound Style
        Local control
        Capacitive Touch Control

      • Hospitality Features

        Hotel mode
        • Menu lock
        • Installation Menu Lock
        • Volume limitation
        • Local Control Lock
        Prison mode
        • high security mode
        • TXT/MHEG/USB/EPG/Subtitle Lock
        SmartInfo
        • HTML5 Browser
        • Interactive Templates
        • Picture Slide Show
        CMND&Control
        • Off-Line Channel Editor
        • Off-Line Settings Editor
        • Real-time TV Status (IP)
        • Remote Management over IP/RF
        • CMND&Create
        • TV Group management
        Your brand
        • SmartInfo
        • Welcome Logo
        • SmartTV Custom Background
        • Welcome Message
        • Customizable Dashboard (HTML)
        • IPTV System
        Apps
        • AppControl
        • Cloud-based Apps
        Revenue generation
        MyChoice
        Cloning and Firmware update
        • Instant Initial Cloning
        • Via USB/RF/IP
        Timer
        • Sleep Timer
        • Wake Up Alarm
        • Wake Up On Channel
        • Wake up Sounds
        Clock
        • Clock in Standby Mode
        • On-screen Clock
        • Optional External Clock
        Channels
        Combined List
        Interactive DRM
        • VSecure
        • Playready Smoothstreaming
        Control
        • Block Automatic Channel Update
        • Serial Xpress Protocol
        • JSON API for TV Control-JAPIT
        Power control
        • Auto Power ON
        • Green/fast startup
        • WoLAN
        Switch On control
        • Channel
        • Feature
        • Picture Format
        • Volume
        Anti-Theft
        Kensington Lock

      • Healthcare features

        Control
        • Illuminated Touch Ctrl Buttons
        • Multi-Remote Control
        • Healthcare RC compatible
        • Nurse call system compatible
        Convenience
        • Headphone out
        • Proximity sensor
        • Cleaning Lock Function
        • Independent main speaker mute
        • TV Handle Bar
        Safety
        • IEC/EN60601-1
        • Flame retardant
        • Galvanic Isolat. Headphone out
        • Double isolation class II
        EMC
        IEC/EN60601-1-2
        Hygienic
        • JISZ2801Anti-microbial housing
        • Smooth Backcover design

      • Multimedia

        Multimedia connections
        • USB
        • LAN
        Video playback supported
        • Formats: H.264/MPEG4 AVC
        • MPEG1
        • MPEG2
        • MPEG4
        • WMV9/VC1
        • Containers: AVI, MKV
        • 3GP
        • ASF
        • M2TS
        • M4V
        • MP4
        • MPG
        • PS
        • Quicktime
        • TS
        • WMV
        Subtitle formats supported
        • SRT
        • ASS
        • SMI
        • SSA SUB
        • TXT
        Music formats supported
        • MP3
        • AAC
        • WAV
        • WMA (v2 up to v9.2)
        Picture formats supported
        • BMP
        • JPG
        • PNG
        • GIF
        Supp. Video Resolution on USB
        up to 1920x1080p@60Hz

      • Accessories

        Included
        • DC Power Adapter
        • Warranty Leaflet
        • Legal and Safety brochure
        Optional
        • Healthcare RC 22AV1109H/12
        • Setup RC 22AV9573A
        • External Clock 22AV1120C/00

      • Power

        Input
        12V DC
        External power supply
        • 50-60Hz
        • AC 100-240V
        • XXL DC cable 3,5m
        • Medical cert. IEC/EN60601-1
        Energy Label Class
        A+
        Eu Energy Label power
        13  W
        Annual energy consumption
        19  kW·h
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5W
        Power Saving Features
        Eco mode
        Ambient temperature
        0 °C to 40 °C

      • Dimensions

        Set dimensions (excl. handle)
        (W x H x D): 446 x 293 x 38  mm
        Product weight
        2,4  kg
        VESA wall mount compatible
        • M4
        • 75 x 75 mm
        Product weight (+handle)
        2,6  kg

      What's in the box?

      Other items in the box

      • Batteries for remote control
      • Remote Control
      • Warranty leaflet
      • Power cord
      • Table top stand

          • Remote Control not included. Optional remote control is required during installation of the TV. Some features can not be operated without optional remote control.
          • Availability of features will depend on implementation chosen by integrator.
          • Typical on-mode power consumption measured according to IEC62087 Ed 2. The actual energy consumption will depend on how the television is used.
          • This television contains lead only in certain parts or components where no technology alternatives exist in accordance with existing exemption clauses under the RoHS Directive.