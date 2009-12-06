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Discontinued

BrillianceLCD monitor with SmartImage

190S1CS/00

Ergonomic display enhances productivity

With features like SmartImage, SmartContrast, SmartControl and TrueVision, the energy efficient 190S1 business display enhances your productivity

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Ergonomic display enhances productivity

  • 48 cm (19") w S-line

  • Format 16:10

Tilt and swivel adjustment for an ideal viewing angle

Screen tilt and swivel is a mechanism built into the base permits the monitor to swivel and tilt backward or forward.

EPEAT Silver ensures lower impact on environment

Philips EPEAT Silver certified monitors ensure protection for human health and environment, and are highly energy efficient ensuring low emissions of climate changing green house gases. EPEAT program helps purchasers evaluate, compare and select Monitors based on 51 environmental criteria supported by US EPA. EPEAT Silver is valid only where Philips registers the product. Please visit www.epeat.net for registration status in your country.

Dual input accepts both analog VGA and digital DVI signals

Dual input provides connectors to accommodate input of both analog VGA and digital DVI signals.

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