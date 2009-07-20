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2 year warranty

All series

LCD monitor with USB, 2ms

Discontinued

Support

LCD monitor with USB, 2ms

190C1SB/00

LCD monitor with USB, 2ms

Discontinued

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Software & drivers

Driverswindowsvista

  • version: V1
  • ZIP file, 4.6 kB
  • 20 July 2009

Driverswindows98

  • version: V1
  • ZIP file, 4.6 kB
  • 20 July 2009

Manuals & Documentation

Localized commercial leaflet - English

  • PDF file, 566.3 kB
  • 24 March 2024

User manual - English

  • PDF file, 2.1 MB
  • 31 May 2023

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