Take performance to the X-treme
Philips X-tremeVision plus car bulbs are among the brightest you can buy. They outshine most other car lamps with up to 130% more brightness and a superior beam length. So you see further, react faster and drive safer. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Philips X-tremeVision Plus is by far the safest, easiest and most efficient way to upgrade your car headlights within legal parameters. They are fully ECE certified.
The bright white light (3.500 K) is significantly whiter than standard headlamps. The Philips patented gradient coating technologyTM produces a more powerful light. So you can enjoy one of the brightest lighting performances and a highly comfortable night driving experience.
Every potential failure of a spare part is a risk for you and your vehicle. This is especially true for headlights. Every broken headlight lamp reduces visibility and safety for you and the oncoming traffic. Philips X-tremeVision plus is optimized for a long and reliable lifetime. So you can see and be seen for longer than with any other high performance lamp.
With a combination of more light and increased color temperature, Philips X-tremeVision plus qualifies as one of the best performance beams in the halogen segment.
Philips X-tremeVision plus headlights are made for outstanding performance, producing up to 130% brighter light, without compromising on the lifetime. With up to 450 hours*, Philips X-tremeVision's lifetime is significantly higher than competitor solutions in the more light category. (*H4 and H7 tested at 13.2V standard voltage)
The increased color temperature in Philips X-tremeVision plus headlights (available in H1, H4 and H7) allows your eyes to focus better and perceive contrasts in the far distance. This makes driving after dark a far more comfortable and safe experience.
With its optimized high-precision filament geometry, up to 13 bar high pressure gas filling, high precision coating and high quality UV-Quartz glass, Philips X-tremeVision plus headlights set a new milestone in automotive lighting. They are engineered for the ultimate performance and uncompromising visibility.
Perfect illumination is especially important in the distance – usually between 75-100 meters in front of your vehicle. Philips X-tremeVision plus boosts your visibility with up to 130% more brightness. This helps you recognize obstacles and any potential dangers earlier than with most other halogen headlight lamps.
