X-tremeUltinon LED

car signaling bulb

12898X2
    -{discount-value}

    For safe and modern driving, change to bright Philips X-tremeUltinon LED P21W reverse signals. They are powerful, precise and look good so you can signal in safety and with style. See all benefits

      Brighter and more stylish

      Strong, durable and vibrant LED signaling

      • LED-WHITE [~P21W]
      • Number of bulbs: 2
      • 12 V, 6000 K daylight effect
      • Reverse

      Philips automotive lighting at the highest quality level

      The technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Automotive Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Major car manufacturers choose Philips lamps, because when you buy Philips, you buy quality. You get powerful bright light, and precise beam performance. You get high-end style. And you get an advanced LED lighting system for a safer, smoother and more enjoyable drive.

      Easy installation and compatible with many car models

      Designed to be easily installed in compatible vehicles, drivers with maintenance experience will be able to upgrade compatible headlights with ease. However, it’s recommended that you get your new Philips LED headlights installed by specialist mechanics – they will make sure you’re ready to go. While these headlights are compatible with a wide range of existing car models, not all car types are supported.

      Upgrade your lights, upgrade your style

      While the main goal of exterior lighting is to help you see and be seen, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t look good at the same time. If you’re looking to upgrade your style, without buying a newer car, replacing your exterior lighting with LEDs is a smart way to spend your money. Upgrade your exterior lighting with a more intense red for stop lights, a vibrant amber for turning signals and bright white light for positioning and reversing. Your car is an expression of who you are, so make a style statement with Philips exterior signaling LED lights.

      Uniform light distribution for enhanced visibility

      Philips LED exterior lighting range is designed for a smarter light distribution to ensure that exterior signaling light is projected where you need it (whether that’s reversing, stopping, or signaling). With wide angle and uniform light diffusion, not only can you can see more of the road, other drivers can see more of you.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging Data

        EAN (Japan)
        39345330
        EAN1
        8727900393453

      • Product description

        Technology
        LED
        Application
        Reversing light
        Color temperature
        White 6000K
        Range
        X-tremeUltinon LED
        Base
        BA15S
        Lifespan
        12 years
        Lumens [lm]
        380
        Type
        P21W
        Voltage [V]
        12
        Wattage [W]
        TBD

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Maximum road safety and style
        Product highlight
        Intense bright LED car light

      • Logistic data

        Quantity in box
        X1
        Reference
        12898X2

          • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.