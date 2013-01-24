Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

X-tremeUltinon LED

Car Lamp

12832X1
  • Maximum road safety and style Maximum road safety and style Maximum road safety and style
    -{discount-value}

    X-tremeUltinon LED Car Lamp

    12832X1

    Maximum road safety and style

    High intensity white LED exterior car light for reverse function. Maximum visibility and safety, to see and be seen better. Extreme heat and vibration resistance for ultra-long service life. See all benefits

    X-tremeUltinon LED Car Lamp

    Maximum road safety and style

    High intensity white LED exterior car light for reverse function. Maximum visibility and safety, to see and be seen better. Extreme heat and vibration resistance for ultra-long service life. See all benefits

    Maximum road safety and style

    High intensity white LED exterior car light for reverse function. Maximum visibility and safety, to see and be seen better. Extreme heat and vibration resistance for ultra-long service life. See all benefits

    X-tremeUltinon LED Car Lamp

    Maximum road safety and style

    High intensity white LED exterior car light for reverse function. Maximum visibility and safety, to see and be seen better. Extreme heat and vibration resistance for ultra-long service life. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all signaling-and-interior-lighting
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Maximum road safety and style

      Intense bright light

      • Type of lamp: T16
      • Pack of: 1
      • 12 V
      Intense bright light

      Intense bright light

      High power xenon white LED car light, to see and be seen better.

      ECE beam pattern compliant*

      ECE beam pattern compliant*

      Similar or better beam pattern than standard halogen lamp, to see and be seen better.

      12 year lifespan

      12 year lifespan

      High heat and vibration resist

      3 year limited warranty for consumer usage

      3 year limited warranty for consumer usage

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging Data

        Packaging type
        Blister

      • Green Specifications

        Heavy metals
        • Cd free
        • Hg free
        • Pb free

      • Product description

        Technology
        LED
        Application
        Reversing light
        Base
        W2.1X9.5D
        Range
        X-tremeUltinon LED
        Type
        T16
        Color temperature
        White 6700K
        Lifespan
        12 years
        Lumens
        200  lm
        Voltage
        12  V
        Wattage
        3.4  W

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        High-Performance LEDs
        Product highlight
        Intense bright LED car light

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.