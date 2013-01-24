Home
X-tremeUltinon LED

interior car light

12827HCRIX1
    -{discount-value}

    Never lose your keys again with bright, stylish and durable Philips LED for interior lighting. High Color Rendering LED reveals clear and vivid interior and objects' colors, with less blue light, for better eyes comfort. See all benefits

    Never lose your keys again with bright, stylish and durable Philips LED for interior lighting. High Color Rendering LED reveals clear and vivid interior and objects' colors, with less blue light, for better eyes comfort. See all benefits

    Never lose your keys again with bright, stylish and durable Philips LED for interior lighting. High Color Rendering LED reveals clear and vivid interior and objects' colors, with less blue light, for better eyes comfort. See all benefits

      Brighter and more stylish

      True colors in your car’s interior

      • LED-MULTIREADER
      • Number of bulbs: 1
      • 12 V, 6500 K cool blue
      • Interior

      Bright interior lights to see everything inside your car

      Whether it’s your phone, your keys or your child’s missing left shoe, at some point we’ve all had to search for a misplaced item in a poorly lit car. With Philips LED interior lighting, you get a warm, bright and uniformly diffused light. So the next time you’re searching around in the trunk, the glove compartment or the floor of your car, you’ll be able to see exactly what you’re doing and find anything with ease.

      Durable and long-lasting LED lighting

      You want bright and stylish car lights. But you don’t want to keep replacing failed lamps. That is a major weakness of conventional headlights; the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. At the same light intensity, LEDs last much longer. And Philips X-tremeUltinon LED lights are extremely durable. Due to the latest technological innovation, they prevent heat and vibrational damage and last up to 12 years. With most cars replaced or upgraded within that time, your stylish new lights should last you the lifetime of your car.

      Less blue light emission

      Blue light waves creates a glare that can reduce visual contrast and affect sharpness and clarity. This also may be one of the reasons for eyestrain, headaches, physical and mental fatigue. Sources of blue light includes computer screen, electronic devices, fluorescent-light and LED lights. Philips high 90+CRI LED light emits less blue light than standard LED interior light, for better eyes comfort.

      True colors in your car’s interior

      CRI (color rendering index) is a measure of how accurately a light is rendering objects' true colors. Standard LED interior light may make colors to appear unnatural. Philips high 90+CRI LED light allows objects' colors to appear clear and vivid, improving their appearance.

      Multi-sockets installation options

      Supplied with multi-socket options, to easily replace room lamp types T10 and festoon 30mm

      Technical Specifications

      • Product description

        Technology
        LED
        Application
        Interior light
        Base
        • SV8.5-8
        • w2.1x9.5d
        • Ba9s
        Range
        X-tremeUltinon LED
        Type
        Multi-sockets room lamp
        Color temperature
        White 6500K
        Lifespan
        12 years
        Lumens [lm]
        150
        Voltage [V]
        12
        Wattage [W]
        1.9

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Bright modern interior

      • Logistic data

        EAN
        8727900396157
        Ordering code
        39615730
        Quantity in box
        X1
        Reference
        12827HCRIX1

          • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.