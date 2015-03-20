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    X-tremeUltinon LED car signaling bulb

    12795X2

    Brighter and more stylish

    For safe and modern driving, change to bright Philips X-tremeUltinon LED reverse signals. They are powerful, precise and look good so you can signal in safety and with style.

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    X-tremeUltinon LED car signaling bulb

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    Brighter and more stylish

    Strong, durable and vibrant LED signaling

    • LED-T20 [~W21W]
    • Number of bulbs: 1
    • 12 V, 6000 K daylight effect
    • Reverse

    Signal your intent with brighter exterior lighting

    Signaling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what you’re doing. And when poor weather conditions reduce visibility, the need for bright and vibrant signaling becomes even more important. Philips X-tremeUltinon LED signaling lights provide you with bright daylight effect and up to 6000K for reverse and positioning lights. With more intense colors for turn and stop applications, instantly on LEDs and a uniform and well-directed light, you’ll give other drivers vital extra time to react to your movements.

    Philips automotive lighting at the highest quality level

    The technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Automotive Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Major car manufacturers choose Philips lamps, because when you buy Philips, you buy quality. You get powerful bright light, and precise beam performance. You get high-end style. And you get an advanced LED lighting system for a safer, smoother and more enjoyable drive.

    Easy installation and compatible with many car models

    Designed to be easily installed in compatible vehicles, drivers with maintenance experience will be able to upgrade compatible lights with ease. However, it’s recommended that you get your new Philips X-tremeUltinon LED lights installed by specialist mechanics – they will make sure you’re ready to go. While these lamps are compatible with a wide range of existing car models, not all car types are supported.

    Upgrade your lights, upgrade your style

    While the main goal of exterior lighting is to help you see and be seen, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t look good at the same time. If you’re looking to upgrade your style, without buying a newer car, replacing your exterior lighting with LEDs is a smart way to spend your money. Upgrade your exterior lighting with a more intense red for stop lights, a vibrant amber for turning signals and bright white light for positioning and reversing. Your car is an expression of who you are, so make a style statement with Philips exterior signaling LED lights.

    Uniform light distribution for enhanced visibility

    Philips LED exterior lighting range is designed for a smarter light distribution to ensure that exterior signaling light is projected where you need it (whether that’s reversing, stopping, or signaling). With wide angle and uniform light diffusion, not only can you can see more of the road, other drivers can see more of you.

    Technical Specifications

    • Marketing specifications

      Expected benefits
      Maximum road safety and style
      Product highlight
      Intense bright LED car light

    • Product description

      Application
      Reversing light
      Base
      WX3x 16d
      Color temperature
      White 6000K
      Homologation ECE
      NO
      Lifespan
      12 years
      Lumens [lm]
      230
      Marking ECE
      -
      Range
      X-tremeUltinon LED
      Technology
      LED
      Type
      • T20
      • W21
      Voltage [V]
      12
      Wattage [W]
      TBD

    • Electrical characteristics

      Wattage
      3  W

    • Logistic data

      Quantity in box
      X1
      Reference
      12795X2
      Ordering code
      39343930
      EAN (Japan)
      8727900393439

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    • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.
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