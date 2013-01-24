Search terms
Ride with style
Philips DiamondVision Moto halogen headlamp is the ultimate style upgrade for your motorcycle with 5000K white light. With the specially designed blue coating, DiamondVision Moto makes you stand out from the crowd. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Ride with style
Philips DiamondVision Moto halogen headlamp is the ultimate style upgrade for your motorcycle with 5000K white light. With the specially designed blue coating, DiamondVision Moto makes you stand out from the crowd. See all benefits
Ride with style
Philips DiamondVision Moto halogen headlamp is the ultimate style upgrade for your motorcycle with 5000K white light. With the specially designed blue coating, DiamondVision Moto makes you stand out from the crowd. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Ride with style
Philips DiamondVision Moto halogen headlamp is the ultimate style upgrade for your motorcycle with 5000K white light. With the specially designed blue coating, DiamondVision Moto makes you stand out from the crowd. See all benefits
Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass ideal for all driving conditions and ensures their longevity at the same time.
UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability to withhold increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce more powerful lighting. ^Application varies per bulb type.
Based on the special complete blue coating design, DiamondVision Moto is offering ultimate white light of 5000K, bringing style to your headlights
Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks : such as, if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, which can happen when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit. ^Application varies per bulb type
For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standards on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide, is equipped with Philips lighting.
Marketing specifications
Product description
Electrical characteristics
Light characteristics
Lifetime
Packaging Data
Ordering information
Packed product information
Outerpack information