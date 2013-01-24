Search terms
Feel safe, drive safe
Philips WeatherVision halogen headlamp offers up to 60% more yellow light* improving your visibility to drive safely through bad weather conditions such as rain, fog and snow. It is ECE compliant** for road legal usage. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Highly recommended to change them by pairs for symetric light performance
With homogeneous yellow coating, WeatherVision offers the ultimate yellow light that penetrates better in adverse weather conditions to ensure a safer drive.
Philips special anti-UV coating technology protects the headlights against harmful ultraviolet radiation, making Philips UV-coated quartz glass ideal for all driving conditions and ensures their longevity at the same time.
Which 12V lamp for which function? Philips Automotive offers all car specific functions : high beam, Low beal, front fog , front indicator, side indicator, rear indicator, stop light, reversing light, rear fog light, license plate lights, rear position/parking light, interior lights
For 100 years, Philips has been on the forefront of the automotive lighting industry, introducing technological innovations that have become standards on modern automobiles. Today, one in two cars in Europe and one in three worldwide, is equipped with Philips lighting.
WeatherVision provides you with up to 60% more vision* on the road so you see further ahead and notice obstacles and traffic signs earlier. *Performance varies per bulb type
WeatherVision is fully compliant to ECE for road-legal use.
UV-Quartz glass is stronger than hard glass and highly resistant to temperature extremes and vibrations, which eliminates the risk of explosion. Philips quartz-glass lamps (filament 2 650º C and glass 800º C) are able to withstand severe thermal shock. With the capability to withhold increased pressure inside the lamp, UV-quartz glass is able to produce more powerful light. ^Application varies per bulb type
Only a burning bulb made of quartz glass (filament 2650°c, glass 800°c) can resist thermal shocks : such as, if a drop of cold water touches the hot bulb, when you drive through water with a broken headlight unit. ^Application varies per bulb type
