PowerVision

Headlight bulb

12336PWVS2
  60% more light, Comfort and safety
    PowerVision Headlight bulb

    12336PWVS2

    60% more light, Comfort and safety

    For complete control in all driving conditions, Philips PowerVision halogen bulb is the bright choice to drive with confidence. See all benefits

      60% more light, Comfort and safety

      • H3
      • 12V
      • 55W

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Base
        PK22s
        Description
        H3
        Range
        PWV
        Voltage
        12  V
        Wattage
        55  W

      • Packaging Data

        Packing
        S2

