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    Ultinon LED Headlight bulb

    11972ULX2

    The next level of white light

    Philips Ultinon LED-HL [˜H7] headlights let you experience the next level of brightness: stylish white light with 6000 Kelvin and good headlight beam performance.Enhanced fit through compact design thanks to integrated electronics.

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    Ultinon LED Headlight bulb

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    The next level of white light

    Compact and bright white LED

    • LED-HL [~H7]
    • 6000K
    • +160% brighter light
    • Compact design for better fit
    Philips automotive lighting at the highest quality level

    Philips automotive lighting at the highest quality level

    The technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Automotive Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Major car manufacturers choose Philips lamps, because when you buy Philips, you buy quality. You get powerful bright light, and precise beam performance. You get high-end style. Enjoy a safer and smoother drive.

    Get 160% brighter light for superior visibility

    Driving in the dark is demanding, so you rely on your headlights. Forward and peripheral vision are both important to enhance your driving ability for a safer drive. With a bright beam, Philips Ultinon LED headlights for cars improve your visibility by up to 160%. Once you experience this daylight–like effect, you’ll always prefer LED. The more you can see, the better you perform, the faster you react and the safer you are. So don’t let darkness win, choose Philips and start driving at night with greater confidence and control.

    Easy installation thanks to integrated electronics

    Philips Ultinon LED uses a brand new bulb design integrating driver box electonics in the body. A driver box is the brain of an LED: it manages performance aspects such as wattage and light output. Many other LED Upgrades solutions in the market have the driver box exterior to the LED body. Philips Ultinon LED integrates it directly in the body to create an optimized design using minimal space. Optimized LED size is key because several optics are very small. Philips Ultinon LED with its compact design fits a wide range of car models and can be easily installed by specialist mechanics.

    Durable LED bulbs for cars that last longer

    You want bright and stylish headlights. But you don’t want to keep replacing failed lamps. That’s a major weakness of conventional headlights; the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. LEDs last much longer, and Philips Ultinon LED products show superior durability: they last up to 8 years.

    For reflector headlights only.

    The Philips Ultinon LED-HL [~H7] lights are designed for reflector headlights. They are not recommended for projector headlight systems.

    6000 Kelvin color temperature for crisp white light

    With a high color temperature of up to 6000 Kelvin, the Philips Ultinon LED headlight produces a bright white, daylight-like beam. With clearer vision you’re better able to spot obstacles and take the perfect driving line. And as you don’t have to strain to see the terrain ahead, brighter lights make for a more comfortable and exciting night-time drive.

    Easy installation and compatible with many car models

    Designed to be easily installed in compatible vehicles, drivers with maintenance experience will be able to upgrade compatible headlights with ease. However, it’s recommended that you get your new Philips LED headlights installed by specialist mechanics – they will make sure you’re ready to go. While these headlights are compatible with a wide range of existing car models, not all car types are supported.

    Technical Specifications

    • Marketing specifications

      Expected benefits
      Compact design for better fit
      Product highlight
      The next level of white light

    • Product description

      Application
      • High beam
      • Low beam
      Base
      PX26d
      Designation LED Type
      LED-HL [~H7]
      Homologation ECE
      NO
      Range
      Ultinon LED
      Technical features
      Inbuilt Electronic driver
      Technology
      LED
      Type
      H7

    • Lifetime

      Life time
      Up to 8 years

    • Light characteristics

      Lumens
      1100
      Color temperature
      Up to 6000K

    • Electrical characteristics

      Wattage
      14  W
      Voltage
      12  V

    • Ordering information

      Order entry
      11972ULX2
      Ordering code
      39848931

    • Packaging Data

      Packaging type
      X2
      EAN1
      8727900398472
      EAN3
      8727900398540

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