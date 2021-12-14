Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1

Ultinon Pro6000 SI

Car signaling bulb

11860WU60X1
  • Enjoy lasting brightness Enjoy lasting brightness Enjoy lasting brightness
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    Ultinon Pro6000 SI Car signaling bulb

    11860WU60X1

    Enjoy lasting brightness

    For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED 30mm festoons for interior lighting. The strong 4000 K bright white light illuminates the inside of your car while being kind to your eyes. See all benefits

    Ultinon Pro6000 SI Car signaling bulb

    Enjoy lasting brightness

    For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED 30mm festoons for interior lighting. The strong 4000 K bright white light illuminates the inside of your car while being kind to your eyes. See all benefits

    Enjoy lasting brightness

    For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED 30mm festoons for interior lighting. The strong 4000 K bright white light illuminates the inside of your car while being kind to your eyes. See all benefits

    Ultinon Pro6000 SI Car signaling bulb

    Enjoy lasting brightness

    For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED 30mm festoons for interior lighting. The strong 4000 K bright white light illuminates the inside of your car while being kind to your eyes. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Signaling and interior lighting
      Register

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Enjoy lasting brightness

      Brighter, elegant signals

      • LED-FEST 30mm
      • Number of bulbs: 1
      • 12V, 4000 K Warm White
      • Advanced automotive system

      Illuminate your car interior with bright LED bulbs

      Select our bright white Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED lamps for superior visibility and style inside your car. Bright and stylish, these lights will transform your driving experience. Whether you’re searching for a dropped phone, your passengers want to read, or you’re trying to work out the best route to your destination, you can now enjoy bright interior light.

      Optimized for enhanced visibility

      Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED interior lights provide a powerful daylight effect of up to 4000 K, illuminating your car's passenger compartment with bright, uniform, stylish light.

      Upgrade your lights, upgrade your style

      If you’re looking to improve both the lighting and style of your vehicle’s interior, opt for Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED bulbs. Crisp white light will help you sort through your glove box, find the phone or wallet that slipped under the seat or search for something in the trunk. Besides helping you see better, it also looks pretty elegant.

      Enhanced lifetime of up to 5,000 hours

      You want bright, stylish car lights but you don’t want to keep replacing failed lamps. That's a major weakness of conventional bulbs - the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. Even at a higher light intensity, LEDs last much longer. Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED lights are built to last. Due to features such as high-end LED technology and advanced heat-management systems, they last for up to 5,000 hours of operation.

      Easy to install and compatible with most car models

      Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: with Philips Ultinon Pro6000, bulb replacement is quick and easy.

      Technical Specifications

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        5000 hrs

      • Light characteristics

        Color temperature
        4000 K
        Lumens
        100

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Brighter, elegant signals
        Product highlight
        • Automotive Grade LED
        • Powerful brightness
        • Uniform light distribution

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        11860WU60X1
        Ordering code
        72132330

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        6974260721323
        EAN3
        6974260721330
        Packaging type
        X1

      • Outerpack information

        Gross weight per piece
        0.27  kg
        Net weight per piece
        200  g
        Height
        13.5  cm
        Length
        9.5  cm
        Width
        1.5  cm

      • Packed product information

        Gross weight per piece
        20  g
        Net weight per piece
        2  g
        Height
        10.3  cm
        Length
        14.2  cm
        Width
        12.1  cm
        MOQ (for professionals)
        10 packs
        Pack Quantity
        1 pc

      • Product description

        Application
        • Interior
        • Glove compartment
        • Reading light
        • License plate
        • Trunk
        Base
        SV8,5
        Designation
        Festoon 30mm LED 11860 WU60 12V X1
        Homologation ECE
        NO
        Range
        Ultinon Pro6000 SI
        Technology
        LED
        Voltage
        12  V
        Type
        LED-FEST 30mm

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • Non-ECE compliant

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.