Ultinon Pro3000 SI

Car signaling bulb

11854U30CWB1
  • Stand out from the crowd Stand out from the crowd Stand out from the crowd
    Stand out from the crowd

    For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro3000 LED 38mm festoons for interior lighting. The strong 6000 K bright white light illuminates the inside of your car, while being kind to your eyes. See all benefits

      Stand out from the crowd

      Durable and vibrant LED signaling

      • LED-FEST 38mm [~C5W]
      • Number of bulbs: 1
      • 12V, 6000 K daylight effect
      • Advanced automotive system

      Bright lights for the interior of your car

      Select our bright white Philips Ultinon Pro3000 LED lamps for superior visibility and style inside your car. Bright and stylish, these lights will transform your driving experience. Whether you’re searching for a dropped phone, your passengers want to read, or you’re trying to work out the best route to your destination, you can now enjoy bright interior light.

      Optimized for enhanced visibility

      Philips Ultinon Pro3000 LED interior lights provide a powerful daylight effect of up to 6000 K, Illuminating your car's passenger compartment with bright, uniform, stylish light.

      Easy to install and compatible with many car models

      Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: Philips Ultinon Pro3000 comes with standard caps so replacement is easy and quick.

      Durable, long-lasting LED lighting

      You want bright and stylish car lights, but you don’t want to keep replacing failed lamps. That's a major weakness of conventional headlights - the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. At the same light intensity, LEDs last much longer. Philips Ultinon Pro3000 LED lights are extremely durable with their lifetime of 3,000 hours.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        8719018006769
        EAN3
        8719018006776
        Packaging type
        B1

      • Product description

        Technology
        LED
        Application
        Signaling and interior
        Range
        Ultinon Pro3000
        Type
        LED-FEST 38mm [~C5W]
        Homologation ECE
        NO
        Designation
        LED-FEST 38mm [~C5W]
        Base
        SV8.5 Ø9.8 x 38 mm

      • Electrical characteristics

        Wattage
        0.6  W
        Voltage
        12  V

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Style
        Product highlight
        Philips LED Signaling lamps

      • Light characteristics

        Color temperature
        6000 K
        Lumens
        50

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        11854U30CWB1
        Ordering code
        00676930

      • Outerpack information

        Height
        10.3  cm
        Length
        14.2  cm
        Width
        12.1  cm
        Gross weight per piece
        0.23  kg

      • Packed product information

        Gross weight per piece
        12.27  g
        Height
        13.5  cm
        Length
        9.5  cm
        Net weight per piece
        2.4  g
        Width
        1.5  cm
        MOQ (for professionals)
        10
        Pack Quantity
        1

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        3000 hrs

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

