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    Ultinon Essential Moto LED Motorcycle headlight bulb

    11636UEMX1

    Stand out from the crowd

    Compatible with most two-wheelers, this bulb easily upgrades your style and safety. Featuring a stylish look and effective heat management, Ultinon Essential Moto LED headlight bulbs provide consistently high-performing light on the road.

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    Ultinon Essential Moto LED Motorcycle headlight bulb

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    Stand out from the crowd

    Stylish LED lighting that’s easy to fit

    • LED-HL [~HS1]
    • +100% brighter light
    • 6500 K sharp white light
    • Compact design for 2-wheelers
    Expect long-lasting performance, not early failure

    Expect long-lasting performance, not early failure

    You want bright white LED lights for that modern look. But some who opt for new LED lights are disappointed by the experience. This is usually because the claimed heat-management performance does not materialize in real-world conditions. In other words, they have bought inferior products that fail too quickly. Philips Ultinon Essential LED products are durable and reliable, lasting up to five years under real-life conditions.

    Experience improved visibility

    For enhanced safety and perfect style, choose high-performing Philips Ultinon Essential moto LED with +100% brighter light for better visibility ahead of you. The uniform, accurate beam pattern allows you to see well and be seen for your safety

    Enjoy a stylish, white-light experience

    For that modern, high-end look, customize your motorcycle with Ultinon Essential moto LED headlights. With a color temperature of 6500 Kelvin, these lights project a trendy, white light. Stand out from the crowd with a stylish beam.

    Excellent cooling via effective heat dissipation

    Heat management is critical to the performance of LED lights. The built-in aluminum heatsink with anodized coating for effective heat dissipation helps Philips Ultinon Essential moto LED headlights disperse heat effectively, so they always perform at optimal brightness (even when very hot – unlike inferior quality LEDs). And they also last longer, so you don’t have to replace them as often.

    Compact design for quick and simple installation

    The compact design of the Ultinon Essential Moto LED makes installation simple. Even in the smallest two-wheeler headlamps, you’ll have space to fit these bulbs.

    Highest quality Philips automotive lighting

    Technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Automotive Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards.

    Technical Specifications

    • Marketing specifications

      Expected benefits
      Transform your lights
      Product highlight
      Philips LED lamps

    • Product description

      Application
      • High beam
      • Low beam
      Base
      PX43t
      Designation
      LED-HL [˜HS1]
      Homologation ECE
      NO
      Range
      Ultinon Essential Moto
      Technology
      LED
      Type
      LED-HL [~HS1]

    • Lifetime

      Life time
      5 years

    • Light characteristics

      Color temperature
      6500  K
      Lumens
      500

    • Electrical characteristics

      Wattage
      6  W
      Voltage
      12  V

    • Ordering information

      Order entry
      11636UEMX1
      Ordering code
      430730

    • Packaging Data

      Packaging type
      X1
      EAN1
      8719018004307
      EAN3
      8719018004314

    • Packed product information

      Length
      6.5  cm
      Width
      4.5  cm
      Height
      11.5  cm
      Pack Quantity
      1
      MOQ (for professionals)
      10
      Net weight per piece [g]
      31

    • Outerpack information

      Length
      23.6  cm
      Width
      19.1  cm
      Height
      7.9  cm
      Net weight per piece
      481.5  g
      Gross weight per piece [kg]
      568.5

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