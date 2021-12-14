Signal your intent with brighter exterior lighting

Signaling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what you’re doing. And when poor weather reduces visibility, the need for bright and vibrant signaling becomes even greater. Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED signaling lights provide you with bright and intense amber lighting for your turn signals and side repeaters. Your car says a lot about you, so make a style statement with Philips LED signaling lights.