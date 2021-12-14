Search terms

Car signaling bulb

11499AU60X2
    For a stylish drive, upgrade to Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED-AMB [˜P21/5W] turn signals. Their intense amber color looks great and increases visibility so you can signal safely and stylishly. See all benefits

      Enjoy lasting brightness

      Brighter, elegant signals

      • LED-AMB [~P21/5W]
      • Number of bulbs: 2
      • 12V, Intense Amber
      • Advanced automotive system

      Signal your intent with brighter exterior lighting

      Signaling the intended movement of your vehicle is vital to your safety. To avoid collisions, other people need to know what you’re doing. And when poor weather reduces visibility, the need for bright and vibrant signaling becomes even greater. Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED signaling lights provide you with bright and intense amber lighting for your turn signals and side repeaters. Your car says a lot about you, so make a style statement with Philips LED signaling lights.

      Instant safety information for other drivers

      Compared to incandescent lamps, Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LEDs light up instantly to ensure that other drivers can react faster, keeping you safer.

      Ergonomic design with three-LED array

      For your turn signals and side repeaters, Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED gives you uniform light distribution. Its wide angle ensures that the light is projected where you need it.

      Upgrade your lights, upgrade your style

      While the main goal of exterior lighting is to help you see and be seen, there’s no reason why you shouldn’t look good at the same time. If you’re wanting to upgrade your style without buying a newer car, replacing your exterior lighting with Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED signals is a smart way to spend your money.

      Enhanced lifetime of up to 5,000 hours

      You want bright, stylish car lights but you don’t want to keep replacing failed lamps. That's a major weakness of conventional bulbs - the more powerful the light, the shorter its lifespan. Even at a higher light intensity, LEDs last much longer. Philips Ultinon Pro6000 LED lights are built to last. Due to features such as high-end LED technology and advanced heat-management systems, they last for up to 5,000 hours of operation.

      Easy to install and compatible with most car models

      Enjoy the plug-and-play experience: Philips Ultinon Pro6000 comes with standard caps and is polarity-free, so replacement is quick and easy.

      Electrical compatibility with most cars

      LED retrofit and conventional bulbs differ from one another in terms of wattage, composition and power consumption. Replacing your conventional bulbs with other LEDs may prove problematic. Philips Ultinon Pro6000 bulbs are electrically compatible with most cars. Additional adapters are avaliable as accessories for troubleshooting, if needed. We sell a complete solution.

      Technical Specifications

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        5000 hrs

      • Light characteristics

        Color temperature
        Amber
        Lumens
        80/16

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Brighter, elegant signals
        Product highlight
        • Automotive Grade LED
        • Powerful brightness
        • Uniform light distribution

      • Ordering information

        Order entry
        11499AU60X2
        Ordering code
        72136130

      • Packaging Data

        EAN1
        6974260721361
        EAN3
        6974260721378
        Packaging type
        X2

      • Outerpack information

        Gross weight per piece
        0.51  kg
        Net weight per piece
        360  g
        Height
        13.5  cm
        Length
        9.5  cm
        Width
        1.5  cm

      • Packed product information

        Gross weight per piece
        36  g
        Net weight per piece
        13  g
        Height
        10.3  cm
        Length
        14.2  cm
        Width
        12.1  cm
        MOQ (for professionals)
        10 packs
        Pack Quantity
        2 pcs

      • Product description

        Application
        • Front turn signal
        • Front position
        • Rear turn signal
        • Rear position/tail
        Base
        BAY15d
        Designation
        P21/5W LED amber 11499 AU60 12V X2
        Homologation ECE
        NO
        Range
        Ultinon Pro6000 SI
        Technology
        LED
        Voltage
        12  V
        Type
        LED-AMB [~P21/5W]

          • Non-ECE compliant
