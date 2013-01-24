Home
Ultinon moto LED

Motorcycle headlight bulb

11342UMX1
    Philips Ultinon moto LED bulbs are specifically designed for compact two-wheeler optics. Get more visibility ahead of you thanks to the brighter and wider glare-free beam. Stand out from the crowd with a stylish whiter headlight. See all benefits

      Stylish LED performance

      • LED-HL [~H4]
      • 6000 K bright white light
      • Pack of: 1
      • Compact design for easy fit
      Expect long-lasting performance, not early failure

      You want bright white LED lights for that modern look. But some people who opt for new LED lights are disappointed with their experience. This is usually because the claimed heat management performance does not tally up with real world conditions. In other words, they have bought inferior products that fail too quickly. Philips Ultinon Essential LED products are durable and reliable, lasting up to five years under real-life conditions.

      Enhanced beam for brighter light ahead

      For enhanced safety and perfect style, choose high-performance Philips Ultinon moto LED with a wider beam and brighter light for more visibility ahead of you. The uniform and accurate beam pattern allow you to see well and be seen for your safety.

      Sharp white light of up to 6000 Kelvin

      For that modern high-end look, customize your motorcycle with Ultinon moto LED headlights. With a color temperature of 6000 Kelvin, these lights project a trendy, white light. Stand out from the crowd with a stylish beam.

      Make sure to be noticed by other drivers for enhanced safety

      Being seen is just as important for your safety on a motorbike as seeing well. With a powerful beam and sharp white light of up to 6000 Kelvin, you will be noticed early by the vehicles around you. This can help you avoid dangerous situations that so many motorcyclists experience everyday. See and be seen, a key objective for our Philips automotive lighting portfolio.

      See more and avoid dangerous glare with a precise beam

      Thanks to the precise optical design of Philips Ultinon moto LED, the light will be projected just where you need it. Not only will you be able to spot obstacles faster and ride with more confidence, you’ll avoid blinding other drivers with dangerous glare (making everyone safer). For a sharp beam, it’s also important that the bulb is correctly positioned in your headlamp.

      Compact design for quick and simple installation

      The compact design of the Ultinon moto LED bulbs make installation simple. Even in the smallest two-wheeler headlamps, you’ll have space to fit these bulbs. Thanks to the integrated driver box, you can fit your new LED lights in two-wheelers where other products would be too bulky.

      Water resistance IP65 and vibration resistance up to 10G

      In daily life, bulbs face a challenging assignment in your motorbuke. Philips Ultinon moto LED is coping with up to 10G, performing reliably even under high vibration. Resistant to water and dust ingress and certified IP65, your LED lights will be durable and so you can avoid frequent changes. Enjoy riding your bike, not servicing it!

      Highest quality Philips automotive lighting

      Technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Automotive Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards. Major vehicle manufacturers choose Philips lamps, because when you buy Philips, you buy quality. You get powerful bright light, and precise beam performance. You get high-end style. And you get to enjoy a safer and smoother ride.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging Data

        Packaging type
        X1
        EAN1
        8719018051905
        EAN3
        8719018051912

      • Light characteristics

        Color temperature
        6000  K

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        LED moto performance
        Product highlight
        LED moto performance

      • Product description

        Range
        • Ultinon moto
        • Ultinon moto LED
        Technology
        LED
        Base
        P43t-38
        Application
        • High beam
        • Low beam
        Type
        LED-HL [~H4]
        Homologation ECE
        NO
        Designation
        LED-HL [˜H4]

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        5 years

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        12  V
        Wattage
        17  W

      • Ordering information

        Ordering code
        6002031
        Order entry
        11342UMX1

      • Packed product information

        Pack Quantity
        1

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

          • It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.