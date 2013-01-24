Home
Ultinon Essential Moto LED

Moto headlight bulb

11163UEMX1
    Stand out from the crowd

    Compatible with most two-wheelers, this bulb easily upgrades your style and safety. Featuring a stylish look and effective heat management, Ultinon Essential Moto LED headlight bulbs provide consistently high-performing light on the road. See all benefits

      Stand out from the crowd

      Stylish LED lighting that’s easy to fit

      • LED-HL [~M5]
      • +100% brighter light
      • 6500 K sharp white light
      • Compact design for 2-wheelers
      Expect long-lasting performance, not early failure

      You want bright white LED lights for that modern look. But some who opt for new LED lights are disappointed by the experience. This is usually because the claimed heat-management performance does not materialize in real-world conditions. In other words, they have bought inferior products that fail too quickly. Philips Ultinon Essential LED products are durable and reliable, lasting up to five years under real-life conditions.

      Experience improved visibility

      For enhanced safety and perfect style, choose high-performing Philips Ultinon Essential moto LED with +100% brighter light for better visibility ahead of you. The uniform, accurate beam pattern allows you to see well and be seen for your safety

      Enjoy a stylish, white-light experience

      For that modern, high-end look, customize your motorcycle with Ultinon Essential moto LED headlights. With a color temperature of 6500 Kelvin, these lights project a trendy, white light. Stand out from the crowd with a stylish beam.

      Excellent cooling via effective heat dissipation

      Heat management is critical to the performance of LED lights. The built-in aluminum heatsink with anodized coating for effective heat dissipation helps Philips Ultinon Essential moto LED headlights disperse heat effectively, so they always perform at optimal brightness (even when very hot – unlike inferior quality LEDs). And they also last longer, so you don’t have to replace them as often.

      Compact design for quick and simple installation

      The compact design of the Ultinon Essential Moto LED makes installation simple. Even in the smallest two-wheeler headlamps, you’ll have space to fit these bulbs.

      Highest quality Philips automotive lighting

      Technologically advanced Philips lighting is renowned in the automotive industry, and has been for over 100 years. The Philips Automotive Grade Quality products are designed and developed following strict quality control processes (including applicable ISO norms), leading to consistently high production standards.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging Data

        Packaging type
        X1
        EAN1
        8719018003157
        EAN3
        8719018003171

      • Light characteristics

        Color temperature
        6500  K
        Lumens
        460 lm

      • Marketing specifications

        Expected benefits
        Transform your lights
        Product highlight
        Philips LED lamps

      • Product description

        Range
        Ultinon Essential Moto
        Technology
        LED
        Base
        P15d-25-1
        Application
        • High beam
        • Low beam
        Type
        LED-HL [~M5]
        Homologation ECE
        NO
        Designation
        LED-HL [˜M5]

      • Lifetime

        Life time
        5 years

      • Electrical characteristics

        Voltage
        12  V
        Wattage
        6  W

      • Ordering information

        Ordering code
        315730
        Order entry
        11163UEMX1

      • Packed product information

        Height
        7.5  cm
        Length
        5.5  cm
        Width
        2.6  cm
        MOQ (for professionals)
        10
        Pack Quantity
        1
        Net weight per piece [g]
        3.3

      • Outerpack information

        Height
        6  cm
        Length
        16  cm
        Net weight per piece
        70  g
        Width
        14  cm
        Gross weight per piece [kg]
        65

