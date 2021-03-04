My Philips/Saeco espresso machine does not froth the milk well
If the frothing quality of the milk from your Philips/Saeco Espresso Machine is lower than expected try our tips to solve this issue yourself.
Milk temperature
Milk temperature can affect the frothing quality. We advise to always use cold refrigerated milk to ensure great milk foam.
Amount of milk
To prevent air from being drawn in and to ensure a perfect frothing result, it is important that you use enough milk. Try increasing the amount of milk to improve the milk foam.
Milk type
Different types of milk can result in a different amount and quality of foam. We recommend that you use one of the following types of milk:
Semi-skimmed cow's milk
Full-fat cow's milk
Lactose-free milk
The milk system is dirty
Always make sure that all parts are clean when using the milk system. Clean the parts according to the information in the article "How to clean and maintain my Philips/Saeco espresso machine" or refer to the user manual.
Always pay special attention to cleaning the milk circuit system in your coffee machine. Try to prevent milk from drying up in it, as dried up milk is difficult to remove.
Note: Only the LatteGo milk system is dishwasher safe. Other milk systems, such as milk carafes, are not dishwasher safe.
If the machine still does not work after you have cleaned it and tried other tips, please contact us for further assistance.
Each product has a unique model number. A model number usually starts with letters followed by series of numbers, e.g. GC6440, 37PFL7403D or SA1300.
There are a few different ways you can locate your model number:
Look on the box
Look inside the product
Look on the product
Look on the manual
Sorry, we did not find this product. Please check if you filled in the correct model number. The model number consists out of letters followed by numbers (e.g. HX9903, SP9820). In case the model number does not offer any results, we would like to advise you to reach out to our contact center.
Search results for {words} ({number} products)
We found {number} products that are available outside your country, so local promotions may not apply.