Descaling your Philips/Saeco espresso machine regularly ensures great coffee taste and temperature. If the Calc/Clean light starts flashing slowly, it is time to descale the machine. Follow the steps or watch the videos on how to do this at home. When descaling your espresso machine, use Philips descaler only (Descaling solution CA6700). Descaling instructions may differ depending on your specific espresso machine's model. For more accurate step-by-step instructions, check the user manual or visit our

Descaling Philips 1200/2200/3200 series

Descaling procedure:

1. Empty the drip tray and reinsert it

2. If present, remove the classic milk frother or LatteGo from the machine

3. If an AquaClean filter is present, remove it from the water tank

4. Empty the water tank and pour the entire bottle of Philips descaler solution in it. Add water to the descaling solution in the water tank up to the to the Calc / Clean indicator and reinsert it.

5. Place a large container or bowl (1.5 L) under the coffee and water spout

6. Switch ON the machine

7. Press and hold the Calc / Clean icon for 3 seconds and then press the start/stop button to start the descaling procedure

8. During the descaling cycle, the Calc / Clean light will flash to show that descaling is in progress

9. The machine will start dispensing small amounts of water through the coffee and hot water spout 10. Let the machine dispense the descaling solution until the water tank is empty. The empty water tank light icon will light up

11. Remove the bowl

12. Remove the water tank and give it a rinse with fresh water

13. Fill up the water tank with fresh water up to the Calc / Clean indicator and place it back into the machine

14. Place the emptied bowl back under the coffee and water spout and continue with the rinsing procedure below.



Rinsing procedure:

1. Press the start/stop button to start the rinsing cycle. This process will take about 3 minutes

2. During this process, the lights on the control panel will turn on and off to indicate that the rinsing cycle is in progress

3. Once the machine stops dispensing water, the descaling process is complete

4. The machine will heat up automatically

5. When the lights in the drink icons light up continuously, the machine is ready for use again

6. The AquaClean light will flash for a while to remind you to install a new AquaClean water filter

7. Install and activate a new AquaClean water filter in the water tank

