If the Calc Clean signal appears after installing your Saeco AquaClean Calc and water filter, this can have several causes. Continue reading to learn how to resolve this yourself.
The Calc Clean signal appears after installing the Saeco AquaClean filter.
First use of a filter:
Cause: The filter activation was not confirmed in the machine menu. After placing a filter in the water tank, the filter must always be confirmed in the machine menu.
Solution: First descale the machine and then install a new Saeco AquaClean water filter. To confirm the filter activation in the machine menu, select Menu, select AquaClean, select ON and confirm ON with V (OK). The filter symbol will appear on the display.
After a filter replacement:
Cause: The newly installed AquaClean water filter was not confirmed in the machine menu. After installing a new filter, it must always be confirmed in the machine menu.
Solution: First descale the machine and then install a new Saeco AquaClean water filter. To confirm the filter activation in the machine menu, select Menu, select AquaClean, select ON and confirm ON with V (ok), the filter symbol will appear on the display.
The filter was not replaced in time
Cause: The filter was not replaced in time. When the filter symbol shows 0% and starts flashing rapidly, you need to replace it. If the filter symbol disappears from the display, it is too late.
Solution: First descale the machine and then install a new Saeco AquaClean water filter. To confirm the filter activation in the machine menu, select Menu, select AquaClean, select ON and confirm ON with V (ok), the filter symbol will appear on the display.
Your machine is not compatible:
Cause: Your machine is not compatible with the descaling function of the Saeco AquaClean water filter.
If there is a sticker of the AquaClean on the water tank, the machine is compatible.