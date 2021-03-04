Coffee powders could end up under or around the brew group if the brew group and its parts are not well greased. Follow the steps on which brew group parts need to be greased:

Switch OFF your espresso machine and wait until it is completely off and no longer makes any noises (this takes about 15-20 seconds) Remove the brew group from the machine and rinse it under fresh, lukewarm water. Let it air dry Apply a thin layer of grease to the piston of the brew group Apply a thin layer of grease around the shaft located at the bottom of the brew group Apply a thin layer of grease to the rails on both sides.

Note: To lubricate the brew group, use Philips/Saeco grease HD5061. You can purchase this from our online store here.