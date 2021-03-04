When air is trapped, the machine makes a loud noise and no water will be drawn from the water tank into the machine. Follow the steps below on how to fix this:

Switch OFF the machine Empty the water tank and remove the AquaClean filter (or any other water filter) Fill the water tank with water and reposition it Switch the machine back ON. When the machine has heated up, select hot water and dispense 2-3 cups of hot water

If you are using an AquaClean water filter, follow these extra steps to make sure the filter is prepared and correct installed for use:

Shake the AquaClean water filter for 5 seconds Hold the filter upside down in a container/bowl with water until no more air bubbles come out Reinsert the filter into the water tank and fill the water tank with water Restart the machine and switch it off and back on Select hot water and dispense 2-3 cups of hot water

Note: If you have been using the AquaClean water filter for more than 3 months, replace the filter, as the filter might be clogged.