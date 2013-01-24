- OLED TV. This is what lifelike feels like.
- Philips P5 Engine. Whatever the source, always perfection.
- Widescreen for your ears. Sound tuned by audiophiles.
- Google Assistant built in. Content and more at your command.
Take OLED’s advantages, like deeper blacks and a wider viewing angle. Add the Philips P5 picture engine with AI, bringing deeper contrast, richer colours, beautifully smooth motion, and sharper details—even in shadows and highlights. Finish with the unique experience of Ambilight. Philips brings the best out of OLED.
Philips OLED televisions bring HDR content to life with true depth and detail. Unparalleled HDR performance is unlocked by the P5 processing engine. If you’re watching 4K UHD content—a Netflix original for instance—you’ll enjoy the full glory of every scene. If you’re watching content received in Standard Dynamic Range—like Full HD (1080p) videos on YouTube—the P5 upscales the picture quality. You’ll experience a richer, deeper picture that’s much closer to HDR.