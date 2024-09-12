Versuni is recalling the Philips Pressurized Steam Generator Irons within the following model and code numbers:

Product model: Starting with PSG8, GC96 and PSG90

Code number: 2421 2422 2423

(Please refer to FAQs for full list and how to find out your model and code number)

This action is taken due an identified manufacturing issue in the welding of the boiler that generates the steam in the steam system, which may result in injuries like burns or impact-related injuries. We have made the decision to recall these products because the safety of our consumers is of the utmost importance to us.

If you have one of these products (with the specific numbers mentioned above), please register to receive a free of charge repair of your device.