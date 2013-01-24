How to clean your steam generator

When your steam generator beeps and the ANTI-CALC light flashes, it's time to replace the Pure Steam anti-scale cartridge. If you don't replace the cartridge, your steam generator will keep working for another 15-30 minutes, then shut off automatically to prevent damage.

If you don't have a replacement cartridge at hand, you can continue ironing using demineralised water, or descaled water from Philips IronCare water filter.