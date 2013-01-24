Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

1
Descaling

    How to clean your Philips garment steamers

    descale steam generators
    descale steam irons
    descale garment steamers

    Steam generators

    Steam irons

    Garment steamers

    How to clean
    your Philips steam iron

    descale steam generators

    Steam generators

    descale steam irons

    Steam irons

    descale garment steamers

    Garment steamers

    Select your garment steamer

    Which garment steamer do I have?
    FAQs
    Contact Us
    product type number

    You can find the product name on the box of your garment steamer

     

    It is very easy to find the name of your garment steamer. Just check the product box, it is written there such as StyleTouch Pure, EasyTouch Plus, Steam & Go etc.

    Why descale a garment steamer?

    Over time, garment steamers can build up scale. The harder the water in your area, the faster scale impurities develop and solidify, if not cleaned away. Regular descaling prevents problems such as white/brown stains on your clothes, brown water and leaking. Cleaning your garment steamer regularly keeps steam output at its highest and extends the lifetime of your garment steamers.

    How to clean your garment steamers

    Auto De-calc function

    ProTouch (GC610, GC612) | ProTouch 2-in-1 (GC617, GC618)

    Your garment steamer automatically descales thanks to innovative PureSteam technology, so you don't have to do anything or take any precautions. Just go ahead and steam as much as you like with ordinary tap water.

    See how to clean your garment steamer

    Watch now

    Quick Calc Release function

    StyleTouch Pure (GC440, GC442)

    instruction
    instruction
    instruction
    instruction

    With regular use, your garment steamer should be emptied of scale approximately once a month — and more frequently if the water in your area is very hard.

     

    1. Unplug and let cool completely (at least 1 hour). 
    2. Remove the cover marked "De-Calc".
    3. Hold over the sink, remove the rubber stopper and shake gently to empty water and scale.
    4. Place the stopper and cover back.

      Important: Do not put water, vinegar, descaling agents or other chemicals into the garment steamer.

    See how to clean your garment steamer

    Watch now

    Basic Rinse function 

    DailyTouch (GC502, GC503, GC504, GC506)

    instruction
    instruction
    instruction
    instruction
    instruction
    1. Unplug and let cool completely (at least 1 hour). 
    2. When cool, dismantle the pole, disconnect the steam hose and remove the water tank.
    3. Pour the water out of the base unit into the sink and shake gently. 
    4. Fill the water tank and place it back. Wait 10 seconds. Shake. Empty. Repeat several times. 

    See how to clean your garment steamer

    Watch now

    Easy Rinse de-calc function 

    ClearTouch (GC532, GC 534, GC536) | ClearTouch Air (GC560, GC562, GC565, GC568) | ClearTouch Essence (GC535, GC537) | EasyTouch (GC499, GC500, GC507, GC508, GC509) | EasyTouch Plus (GC513, GC514, GC517, GC518, GC523, GC524, GC527 )

    instruction
    instruction
    instruction
    instruction
    1. Unplug and let cool completely (at least 1 hour). 
    2. Make sure the water level is above the MIN mark. Hold the steamer over a receptacle or drain. 
    3. Turn the DE-CALC knob counter-clockwise to remove. Allow the water and scale to drain out. 
    4. When empty, place the DE-CALC knob back and turn clockwise to lock. 

    See how to clean your garment steamer

    Watch now

    Auto Clean function 

    CompactTouch (GC410, GC420, GC430)

    instruction
    instruction
    instruction
    instruction
    instruction

    With regular use, your garment steamer should be descaled every 2 weeks.

     

    1. Fill the water tank and plug in the steamer near a sink.
    2. Point the steamer head into the sink. Press and hold the AUTO CLEAN button for 2 seconds.
    3. Wait 2 minutes until the steamer shuts off and the AUTO CLEAN light goes out.

    See how to clean your garment steamer

    Watch now

    Frequently Asked Questions about Philips Garment Steamers

    Should I use demineralized or ironing water to prevent limestone in my garment steamer?

    We recommend using demineralized water for all Philips garment steamers: it prevents limestone build up in the appliance.
     

    Please never use ironing or perfumed water in your Philips garment steamer. By using these, your steamer gets contaminated and might get damaged or fail.
    I’m not sure what garment steamer model I have and which descaling routine should I use

    When you are not sure what descaling routine you should use, you can always find the correct instructions in the user manual. Please keep in mind that not all garment steamers have a descaling function.

    If you do not have the user manual anymore, please try to find your appliance model number on your steamer (should look like GCXXX). Knowing this number, you can find all the product information on the Philips website. If you have any questions, please always feel free to contact Philips Consumer Care

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

    Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

    Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.