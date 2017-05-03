Search terms

1

    How to clean
    your Philips steam iron

    descale steam generators
    descale steam irons
    descale garment steamers

    Steam generators

    Steam irons

    Garment steamers

    How to clean
    your Philips steam iron

    descale steam generators

    Steam generators

    descale steam irons

    Steam irons

    descale garment steamers

    Garment steamers

    Select your garment steamer

    Which garment steamer do I have?
    FAQs
    Contact Us
    product type number

    You can find the product name on the box of your garment steamer

     

    It is very easy to find the name of your garment steamer. Just check the product box, it is written there such as StyleTouch Pure, EasyTouch Plus, Steam & Go etc.

    Why descale a garment steamer?

    Over time, garment steamers can build up scale. The harder the water in your area, the faster scale impurities develop and solidify, if not cleaned away. Regular descaling prevents problems such as white/brown stains on your clothes, brown water and leaking. Cleaning your garment steamer regularly keeps steam output at its highest and extends the lifetime of your garment steamers. Learn how to descale your garment steamer with the different cleaning options below.

    Quick Calc Release function

    StyleTouch Pure (GC440, GC442) | 8000 Series (GC800, GC801, GC810) 

    instruction
    instruction
    instruction
    instruction

    With regular use, your garment steamer should be emptied of scale approximately once a month — and more frequently if the water in your area is very hard.

    1. Unplug and let cool completely (at least 1 hour). 
    2. Remove the cover marked "De-Calc".
    3. Hold over the sink, remove the rubber stopper and shake gently to empty water and scale.
    4. Place the stopper and cover back.

     

    Important: Do not put water, vinegar, descaling agents or other chemicals into the garment steamer.

    See how to clean your garment steamer

    Watch now

    Easy Rinse Off Scale function

    7000 Series (GC7020, GC7030, GC7050)

    지침
    지침
    지침
    지침
    지침
    지침
    지침
    지침
    지침
    지침
    지침

    With regular use, your garment steamer should be emptied of scale approximately once a month — and more frequently if the water in your area is very hard.  

     
    1. Plug in to mains, power on and wait for 30 seconds for garment steamer to heat up. 
    2. Press and hold the steam setting button and steam trigger simultaneously until 2 LED lights blink.
    3. Hold over the sink and shake gently to empty the hot water and scale.
    4. After 30 seconds, ECO mode will blink to indicate product is back to heating up.
    5. You may power off and plug out from mains.
    6. Wait for garment steamer to cool down for 60 mins, and using soft cloth to wipe clean the steamer soleplate.
    Important: Do not put water, vinegar, descaling agents or other chemicals into the garment steamer.

    Basic Rinse function 

    DailyTouch (GC502, GC503, GC504, GC506)

    instruction
    instruction
    instruction
    instruction
    instruction

    1. Unplug and let cool completely (at least 1 hour). 
    2. When cool, dismantle the pole, disconnect the steam hose and remove the water tank.
    3. Pour the water out of the base unit into the sink and shake gently. 
    4. Fill the water tank and place it back. Wait 10 seconds. Shake. Empty. Repeat several times. 

    See how to clean your garment steamer

    Watch now

    Easy Rinse de-calc function 

    EasyTouch (GC48x, GC499, GC50x), EasyTouch Plus (GC51x & GC52x), ComfortTouch (GC55x), ComfortTouch Plus (GC558), ComfortTouch Advanced (GC57x)

    instruction
    instruction
    instruction
    instruction

       

    1. Unplug and let cool completely (at least 1 hour). 
    2. Make sure the water level is above the MIN mark. Hold the steamer over a receptacle or drain. 
    3. Turn the DE-CALC knob counter-clockwise to remove. Allow the water and scale to drain out. 
    4. When empty, place the DE-CALC knob back and turn clockwise to lock. 

    Auto Clean function 

    CompactTouch (GC410, GC420, GC430)

    instruction
    instruction
    instruction
    instruction
    instruction

    With regular use, your garment steamer should be descaled every 2 weeks.

     

    1. Fill the water tank and plug in the steamer near a sink.
    2. Point the steamer head into the sink. Press and hold the AUTO CLEAN button for 2 seconds.
    3. Wait 2 minutes until the steamer shuts off and the AUTO CLEAN light goes out.

    See how to clean your garment steamer

    Watch now

    Frequently Asked Questions about Philips Garment Steamers

    Should I use demineralized or ironing water to prevent limestone in my garment steamer?

    Using the right type of water will help prolong your Philips garment steamer’s lifespan. Your Philips garment steamer has been designed to be used with tap water. However, if you live in an area with hard water, fast scale build-up may occur. 
     

    We recommend using distilled or demineralized water (50% demineralised water mixed with tap water could be used too) for all Philips garment steamers: it prevents limestone build up in the appliance.

    Please never use ironing or perfumed water, water from the tumble dryer, vinegar, starch, descaling agents, ironing aids, chemically descaled water or other chemicals as they may cause water spitting, brown staining or damage to your garment steamer. your Philips garment steamer. By using these, your steamer gets contaminated and might get damaged or fail.

    To perfume your clothes, we recommend you choosing one of the following options: 
    • Using perfumed washing softener 

    • Using essential oils (aromas) during washing

    • Spritzing perfumed water after ironing or steaming

    I’m not sure what garment steamer model I have and which descaling routine should I use

    When you are not sure what descaling routine you should use, you can always find the correct instructions in the user manual. Please keep in mind that not all garment steamers have a descaling function.

    If you do not have the user manual anymore, please try to find your appliance model number on your steamer (should look like GCXXX). Knowing this number, you can find all the product information on the Philips website. If you have any questions, please always feel free to contact Philips Consumer Care

    Contact us

    For any questions or queries about your Philips Garment Care products


    Our Consumer Care team is always here to support and help you.

     

    Call us: +65 6882 3999

     

    Mondays to Fridays: 9 am - 6 pm

    Saturdays: 9 am - 1 pm

    Chat now
    Email
    whatsapp

    WhatsApp

    +65 9665 1349 *

     

    Mondays to Fridays: 09:00 am - 06:00 pm

    Saturdays: 09:00 am – 01:00 pm

    Closed on Sundays & Public Holidays

    *Add the number +65 9665 1349  to your contact list and contact us through WhatsApp.

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read the Privacy Notice for more information

    Thanks for subscribing to our newsletter!

    Sorry, your subscription to our newsletter failed. Please try again later.

    By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

    I understand

    You are about to visit a Philips global content page

    You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

    Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.