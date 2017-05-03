It is very easy to find the name of your garment steamer. Just check the product box, it is written there such as StyleTouch Pure, EasyTouch Plus, Steam & Go etc.
Over time, garment steamers can build up scale. The harder the water in your area, the faster scale impurities develop and solidify, if not cleaned away. Regular descaling prevents problems such as white/brown stains on your clothes, brown water and leaking. Cleaning your garment steamer regularly keeps steam output at its highest and extends the lifetime of your garment steamers. Learn how to descale your garment steamer with the different cleaning options below.
Important: Do not put water, vinegar, descaling agents or other chemicals into the garment steamer.
Using the right type of water will help prolong your Philips garment steamer's lifespan. Your Philips garment steamer has been designed to be used with tap water. However, if you live in an area with hard water, fast scale build-up may occur. We recommend using distilled or demineralized water (50% demineralised water mixed with tap water could be used too) for all Philips garment steamers: it prevents limestone build up in the appliance.
Please never use ironing or perfumed water, water from the tumble dryer, vinegar, starch, descaling agents, ironing aids, chemically descaled water or other chemicals as they may cause water spitting, brown staining or damage to your garment steamer. your Philips garment steamer. By using these, your steamer gets contaminated and might get damaged or fail.
To perfume your clothes, we recommend you choosing one of the following options:
• Using perfumed washing softener
When you are not sure what descaling routine you should use, you can always find the correct instructions in the user manual. Please keep in mind that not all garment steamers have a descaling function. If you do not have the user manual anymore, please try to find your appliance model number on your steamer (should look like GCXXX). Knowing this number, you can find all the product information on the Philips website. If you have any questions, please always feel free to contact Philips Consumer Care
Call us: +65 6882 3999 Mondays to Fridays: 9 am - 6 pm Saturdays: 9 am - 1 pm
Our Consumer Care team is always here to support and help you.
Mondays to Fridays: 09:00 am - 06:00 pm Saturdays: 09:00 am – 01:00 pm Closed on Sundays & Public Holidays *Add the number +65 9665 1349 to your contact list and contact us through WhatsApp.
