Using the right type of water will help prolong your Philips garment steamer’s lifespan. Your Philips garment steamer has been designed to be used with tap water. However, if you live in an area with hard water, fast scale build-up may occur.

We recommend using distilled or demineralized water (50% demineralised water mixed with tap water could be used too) for all Philips garment steamers: it prevents limestone build up in the appliance.



Please never use ironing or perfumed water, water from the tumble dryer, vinegar, starch, descaling agents, ironing aids, chemically descaled water or other chemicals as they may cause water spitting, brown staining or damage to your garment steamer. your Philips garment steamer. By using these, your steamer gets contaminated and might get damaged or fail.



To perfume your clothes, we recommend you choosing one of the following options:

• Using perfumed washing softener • Using essential oils (aromas) during washing • Spritzing perfumed water after ironing or steaming