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2 year warranty

All series

Premium Airfryer XXL

Discontinued

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PremiumAirfryer XXL

HD9630/99

Premium Airfryer XXL

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Quick start guide Philips Viva Collection Airfryer XXL - English

  • PDF file, 6.1 MB
  • 13 March 2026

EU Declaration of Conformity

  • PDF file, 341.6 kB
  • 13 March 2026

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