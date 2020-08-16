2 year warranty
Discontinued
Maximum taste, minimum fat
The Philips Airfryer XXL uses hot air to fry your favourite food with little or no added oil. New Fat Removal technology is designed to extract and capture fat from the food, making this the healthiest way to fry for you and your family.
Fat Removal technology
Rapid Air technology
black, 1.4 kg
Eat healthier dishes with excess fat removed from food. The Philips Airfryer is the only Airfryer with Fat Removal Technology that separates and captures excess fat. Enjoy delicious food that’s crispy on the outside and tender on the inside with maximum taste and minimum fat.
Yes, you can cook family-size meals in the new Airfryer XXL. It's full-size capacity makes cooking a large, delicious meal easy. You can cook a whole chicken or even up to 1.4 kg of fries to satisfy hungry family or friends. Serve up to six portions with the large 7.3L capacity pan.
You can make hundreds of dishes in your Airfryer. Fry, bake, grill, roast and even reheat your meals. Every bite is as delicious as the last thanks to Philips Air flow and starfish design. It cooks food uniformly from all sides for perfect meals every time.
4.5
of 5
123
Reviews
90%
recommend this product
Ezza
16/08/2020
Malaysia
Verified buyer
The product is really good
Really convenient and make cooking so easy and fast.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Premium HD9630/99 Airfryer XXL
Date of Use 2019-07-16
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Premium HD9630/99 Airfryer XXL
Date of Use 2019-07-16
Lynn I.
12/06/2020
Malaysia
Verified buyer
Wonderful!
Great help in the kitchen especially for healthier food!
Pros
Healthier cooking
Cons
Need to try food out...trial and error..takes some time to master
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Premium HD9630/99 Airfryer XXL
Date of Use 2020-05-12
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Premium HD9630/99 Airfryer XXL
Date of Use 2020-05-12
Yenyap
18/05/2020
Malaysia
Philips Air Airfryer
This Philips Air Fryer model comes with a digital interface, pre-set functions, customisable temperature settings and the unique Rapid Air technology. Food cooks faster using up to 80% less oil, resulting in food that is deliciously crispy on the outside yet tender and succulent on the inside. It has a large 1.2kg cooking capacity which allows you to cook a whole bag of fries all at once. This convenient, durable and time-saving appliance means you no longer need to thaw frozen foods or cook in small batches. productnation
This review was made for Premium HD9630/99 Airfryer XXL
Date of Use 2019-04-18
This review was made for Premium HD9630/99 Airfryer XXL
Date of Use 2019-04-18
Compared on fat content of chicken and pork versus a deep fat fryer and wok frying
Compared to French fries and chicken drum sticks in a conventional oven
Rapid Air Technology increases the ariflow speed in the basket by 7 times, compared to airflow speed in a Philips Viva Airfryer with flat bottom
Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer