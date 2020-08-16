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  • Standard Product Photo Philips Premium Airfryer XXL
  • Main in-use photograph Philips Viva Collection Airfryer XXL
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Discontinued

PremiumAirfryer XXL

HD9630/99

4.5

| (123) Reviews | 90% recommend this product

Maximum taste, minimum fat

The Philips Airfryer XXL uses hot air to fry your favourite food with little or no added oil. New Fat Removal technology is designed to extract and capture fat from the food, making this the healthiest way to fry for you and your family.

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Compatible products
Airfryer XXL Accessory Kit

Airfryer XXL Accessory Kit

HD9951/01

Crispy taste, reduces fat others leave behind*

Maximum taste, minimum fat

  • Fat Removal technology

  • Rapid Air technology

  • black, 1.4 kg

Fat Removal technology separates and captures excess fat

Fat Removal technology separates and captures excess fat

Eat healthier dishes with excess fat removed from food. The Philips Airfryer is the only Airfryer with Fat Removal Technology that separates and captures excess fat. Enjoy delicious food that’s crispy on the outside and tender on the inside with maximum taste and minimum fat.

XXL family size fits a whole chicken or 1.4 kg of fries

XXL family size fits a whole chicken or 1.4 kg of fries

Yes, you can cook family-size meals in the new Airfryer XXL. It's full-size capacity makes cooking a large, delicious meal easy. You can cook a whole chicken or even up to 1.4 kg of fries to satisfy hungry family or friends. Serve up to six portions with the large 7.3L capacity pan.

Fry. Bake. Grill. Roast. And even reheat.

Fry. Bake. Grill. Roast. And even reheat.

You can make hundreds of dishes in your Airfryer. Fry, bake, grill, roast and even reheat your meals. Every bite is as delicious as the last thanks to Philips Air flow and starfish design. It cooks food uniformly from all sides for perfect meals every time.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

123

Reviews

90%

recommend this product

16/08/2020

Malaysia

Malaysia

Verified buyer

The product is really good

Really convenient and make cooking so easy and fast.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Premium HD9630/99 Airfryer XXL

Date of Use 2019-07-16

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Premium HD9630/99 Airfryer XXL

Date of Use 2019-07-16

12/06/2020

Malaysia

Malaysia

Verified buyer

Wonderful!

Great help in the kitchen especially for healthier food!

Pros

Healthier cooking

Cons

Need to try food out...trial and error..takes some time to master

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Premium HD9630/99 Airfryer XXL

Date of Use 2020-05-12

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Premium HD9630/99 Airfryer XXL

Date of Use 2020-05-12

18/05/2020

Malaysia

Malaysia

Philips Air Airfryer

This Philips Air Fryer model comes with a digital interface, pre-set functions, customisable temperature settings and the unique Rapid Air technology. Food cooks faster using up to 80% less oil, resulting in food that is deliciously crispy on the outside yet tender and succulent on the inside. It has a large 1.2kg cooking capacity which allows you to cook a whole bag of fries all at once. This convenient, durable and time-saving appliance means you no longer need to thaw frozen foods or cook in small batches. productnation

This review was made for Premium HD9630/99 Airfryer XXL

Date of Use 2019-04-18

This review was made for Premium HD9630/99 Airfryer XXL

Date of Use 2019-04-18

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared on fat content of chicken and pork versus a deep fat fryer and wok frying

  2. Compared to French fries and chicken drum sticks in a conventional oven

  3. Rapid Air Technology increases the ariflow speed in the basket by 7 times, compared to airflow speed in a Philips Viva Airfryer with flat bottom

  4. Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer