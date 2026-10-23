2 year warranty
Pressures and expectations on new mums have never felt higher.
Did you know that 2 in 3 mums never get an uninterrupted hour to themselves? With quick and comfortable pumping and bottles shaped like breasts, our breast pumps and bottles are designed so that partners and family can step in, support and Share the Care.
Did you know that 8 in 10 mums sleep less after having children? Our wide range of soothers are designed so that everyone in the family can help comfort the baby, especially during the first few months.
Did you know that 70% of parents feel anxious when their baby is asleep? Our baby monitors give you the peace of mind when you or a caregiver is looking after the baby without needing to check in all the time.
As your baby grows and thrives, so should the world around them. At Philips Avent, we believe in sharing the care by providing sustainable solutions that make it possible for you to care for your little one, with as little impact on the planet as possible.
How AVENT can help
Reading time: 2-5 min.
Infant reflexes: Your newborn’s development
Reading time: 3-5 min.
Black Friday gifts for new mums
Reading time: 5-7 min.
Flying with a newborn: Travel tips for new parents
Reading time: 5-7 min.
Do I need a bottle steriliser?
Reading time: 4-6 min.
Cleaning dummies and baby bottles
Reading time: 3-5 min.
Get help with your product, find manuals, learn the best tips and tricks, and troubleshoot any problems
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024.
About the research — The international research was carried out by OnePoll on behalf of Philips in November 2023 with 12,000 mums with children aged 0-3 in each the following countries: US, France, India, Indonesia, Poland, Türkiye, Brazil, Germany (total of 12,000 mum respondents). The research also includes questions asked to 2000 members of the general population (weighted to be Nationally Representative on the basis of age/gender/region) in each of the same countries as listed above (total of 16,000 general population respondents).