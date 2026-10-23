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Mother and Child Care

Get your little one off to a healthy start

A baby in a cot

Share the Care

Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by mums worldwide1

For over 40 years, we've created superior products and solutions that help you care f...

At Philips Avent, we know that mums can care best when they also care for themselves

Pressures and expectations on new mums have never felt higher.

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  • Baby with a soother

    Did you know?

    86% of mums feel under pressure to be the perfect parent2

  • Woman drinking coffee while wearing a hands-free breast pump

    Did you know?

    57% of mums have an hour or less of self-care a day2

  • A woman sleeping next to her baby monitor

    Did you know?

    79% of mums get less sleep after having children2

  • woman comforting a baby

    Did you know?

    75% of mums think pressures have increased in the last 10 years2

Related categories

MCC Category page Bottle warmers BP32 Header 9crop

Bottle Warmers

Standard Product Photograph (PPL) MCC, Pacifiers Soothers

Pacifiers

Standard Product Photograph (PPL) MCC, Breast pumps

Electric breast pump

Standard Product Photograph (PPL) MCC - Baby Bottles & Teats

Baby bottles and teats

Standard Product Photograph (PPL) MCC, Bottle Warmers & Sterilizers

Sterilisers

Standard Product Photograph (PPL) MCC, Toddler Sippy Cups

Toddler Sippy Cups

Standard Product Photograph (PPL) MCC, Food makers & tableware

Baby Food Makers and Tableware

Standard Product Photograph (PPL) MCC, Baby Monitors & Thermometers

Baby Monitors

How Philips Avent products help Share the Care

  • Breast pumps and Bottles

    Did you know that 2 in 3 mums never get an uninterrupted hour to themselves? With quick and comfortable pumping and bottles shaped like breasts, our breast pumps and bottles are designed so that partners and family can step in, support and Share the Care.

  • Soothers

    Did you know that 8 in 10 mums sleep less after having children? Our wide range of soothers are designed so that everyone in the family can help comfort the baby, especially during the first few months.

  • Baby Monitors

    Did you know that 70% of parents feel anxious when their baby is asleep? Our baby monitors give you the peace of mind when you or a caregiver is looking after the baby without needing to check in all the time.

man bottle-feeding a baby
Sustainability
Care for mum, baby and planet

As your baby grows and thrives, so should the world around them. At Philips Avent, we believe in sharing the care by providing sustainable solutions that make it possible for you to care for your little one, with as little impact on the planet as possible.

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024. 

  2. About the research — The international research was carried out by OnePoll on behalf of Philips in November 2023 with 12,000 mums with children aged 0-3 in each the following countries: US, France, India, Indonesia, Poland, Türkiye, Brazil, Germany (total of 12,000 mum respondents). The research also includes questions asked to 2000 members of the general population (weighted to be Nationally Representative on the basis of age/gender/region) in each of the same countries as listed above (total of 16,000 general population respondents). 