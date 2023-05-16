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Women

Epilators

Smooth skin up to 4 weeks

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Innovation

Innovation

Catches even the shortest hairs with Double Action Technology to stay smooth for weeks.  

Technology

Technology

32 ceramic tweezers

Hypoallergenic material easily glides over skin with less friction and more skin contact¹

Wet or dry

For wet or dry use anywhere

Use under a hot shower for extra comfort, or dry for the fastest experience.

Optimum performance

Opti-light for optimum performance

Unique built-in light ensures you don't miss fine hairs. 

Complete your routine

Complete your routine

Attach the shaver head to remove hair in sensitive areas.

Sustainability

Sustainability

100% carbon neutral since 2020²

Through investing in renewable electricity and carbon offsets, our global operations emit net zero carbon into the atmosphere. We are also committed to sourcing over 75% of our total energy consumption from renewable sources by 2025, gradually phasing out fossil fuels from our entire operations.³

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Customer service and support

Get help with your product, find manuals, learn the best tips and tricks, and troubleshoot any problems

CustomerSupport

Support homepage

Find all support topics and more

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Find your product

Search by model number and find product-specific information

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Shop parts and accessories

Find your product parts and accessories

More for your routine

Lady shavers

Lady shavers
Satinelle Essential

Satinelle Essential

Corded compact epilator
Bikini Trimmers

Bikini Trimmers

If you'd like to try different styles

Disclaimers

¹ vs Philips Satinelle Advanced and Satinelle Prestige
² Own factories, own offices and own sites around the world
³ Our operations = our own factories, own offices, own logistics and own travel

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