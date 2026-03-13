2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
HD9238/01
Discontinued
User Manual Philips Viva Collection Digital Airfryer
Philips unique Rapid Air Technology lets you fry with air to make food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Little or no oil is needed to ensure perfect texture and delicious results! - English
Which Philips Airfryer accessory is compatible with which model?
Where is the model and serial number on my Philips Airfryer?
Where can I find recipes for my Philips Airfryer?
What kind of baking tin can I use in my Philips Airfryer?
How and when should I use oil in my Philips Airfryer?
Which frozen chips can I make in my Philips Airfryer?
Can I use baking paper/foil in my Philips Airfryer?
What kind of food can I make in my Philips Airfryer?
How much food can I prepare in my Philips Airfryer?
Do I need to preheat my Philips Airfryer?
Why do I have to shake the food in my Philips Airfryer?
How do I use presets on my Philips Airfryer?
How to clean my Philips Airfryer
How can I get the HomeID App?
My Philips HomeID App closed or crashed
My Philips Airfryer is not showing on the HomeID App device list
The coating of my Philips Airfryer's pan or basket peels off
My Philips Airfryer makes a noise
The food from my Philips Airfryer is not crispy or as expected
My Philips Airfryer does not work or switch on
White smoke comes out of my Philips Airfryer
My Philips Airfryer's homemade fries are not as expected