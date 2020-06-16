2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD9238/01
Great tasting fries with up to 80% less fat!*
Philips unique Rapid Air Technology lets you fry with air to make food that is crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. Little or no oil is needed to ensure perfect texture and delicious results!
Low fat fryer
Multicooker
Black/red
Airfryer's unique Rapid Air technology enables you to fry, bake, roast and grill, the tastiest snacks and meals with less fat than a conventional fryer, by using little or no oil! Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air technology also creates less smell than conventional fryers, it is easy to clean, safe and economical for your daily use!
Philips Airfryer's unique design which combines fast circulating superheated air, starfish design and optimal heating profile allows you to fry a variety of delicious meals in a fast, easy and healthier way without necessarily adding oil.
Not just great for frying, the innovative Philips Airfryer with Rapid Air technology also lets you grill, bake and even roast your favorite dishes for a one stop solution for all of your meals.
3.9
of 5
16
Reviews
ajmjlj
16/06/2020
US
This is a great product!
I absolutely love my air fryer...The Chicken wings are crispy and wonderfully moist. They take a while, but the whole bag goes in. I seasoned them sprayed them lightly and also sprayed the basket with olive oil and preheated the fryer for 20 minutes and shook the basket every 15 minutes for 50 minutes....yum They were better than any wings we ever had out!!!! Now we make them for all our friends and family.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9238/22 Digital Airfryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9238/22 Digital Airfryer
Linda57
26/08/2018
Singapore
This appliance is very easy to use.
It helps me to save a lot of time. No more heavy cleaning and washing needed compared to wok cooking. I just marinated meat such as steak or pork chop and my teenagers can cook them by themselves safely and no mess.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9238/01 Digital Airfryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9238/01 Digital Airfryer
Juflyns
10/08/2018
Singapore
Makes frying alot easier and healthier
Marvellous product. Simply excellent for quick non messy cooking
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9238/01 Digital Airfryer
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Viva Collection HD9238/01 Digital Airfryer
Compared to fresh fries prepared in a conventional Philips fryer.