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Climate care

Climate care (36)

1 - 12 of 36 results
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  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600

Philips Series 600
Pedestal Fan

ACP620/00
  • Fan airflow 3250 m3/h
  • Quiet at 40 dB(A)
  • Tiltable and oscillating
  • Head diameter 45 cm
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  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600
  • Philips Series 600

Philips Series 600
Pedestal Fan

ACP620/01
  • Fan airflow 3250 m3/h
  • Quiet at 40 dB(A)
  • Tiltable and oscillating
  • Head diameter 45 cm
View product
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
  • Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series

Philips PureProtect Mini 900 Series
Smart Air Purifier

AC0950/10
  • Purifies rooms up to 65 m2
  • 250m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
  • PM2.5 smart sensor
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  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series

Philips 1000 Series
Pedestal Fans

CX1220/00
  • Fan airflow 3330 m3/h
  • Quiet at 38 dB(A)
  • Tiltable and oscillating
  • Head diameter 45 cm
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  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series
  • Philips 1000 Series

Philips 1000 Series
Pedestal Fan

CX1520/01
  • Fan airflow 3330 m3/h
  • Quiet at 38 db (A)
  • Tiltable and oscillating
  • Head diameter 45 cm
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  • Philips 600i series
  • Philips 600i series
  • Philips 600i series
  • Philips 600i series
  • Philips 600i series
  • Philips 600i series

Philips 600i series
Air purifier

AC0650/10
  • Purifies rooms up to 44 m²
  • Operates at max. 12W
  • 170 m³/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • Connected to the Air+ app
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  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
  • Philips PureProtect 3200 Series

Philips PureProtect 3200 Series
Smart Air Purifier

AC3220/10
  • Purifies rooms up to 135 m2
  • 520 m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter
  • 50% quieter purification
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  • Philips 5000 series
  • Philips 5000 series
  • Philips 5000 series
  • Philips 5000 series
  • Philips 5000 series
  • Philips 5000 series

Philips 5000 series
Tower Fan

CX5535/11
  • Fan airflow 2230 m3/h
  • Remote controller
  • 105 cm slim design
  • Suitable for aroma diffusion
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New

  • Philips 5000 series
  • Philips 5000 series
  • Philips 5000 series
  • Philips 5000 series
  • Philips 5000 series
  • Philips 5000 series

Philips 5000 series
Tower Fan

CX5535/00
  • Fan airflow 2230 m3/h
  • Remote controller
  • 105 cm slim design
  • Suitable for aroma diffusion
View product
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series
  • Philips Air Performer 7000 series

Philips Air Performer 7000 series
2-in-1 Air Purifier and Fan

AMF765/30
  • Purifies with powerful 270 m³/h filtration (1)
  • Cools you down with a pleasant airflow
  • 3-layer HEPA NanoProtect filtration
  • Ultra-quiet operation
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  • Philips Table Fan
  • Philips Table Fan
  • Philips Table Fan
  • Philips Table Fan
  • Philips Table Fan
  • Philips Table Fan
  • Philips Table Fan
  • Philips Table Fan
  • Philips Table Fan
  • Philips Table Fan

Philips Table Fan
3000 Series

CX3050/01
  • Fan airflow 738 m³/h
  • Tiltable and oscillating
  • Ultra quiet at 23 dB(A)
  • Head diameter 22 cm
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  • Philips Series 5000
  • Philips Series 5000
  • Philips Series 5000
  • Philips Series 5000
  • Philips Series 5000
  • Philips Series 5000
  • Philips Series 5000
  • Philips Series 5000
  • Philips Series 5000
  • Philips Series 5000
  • Philips Series 5000
  • Philips Series 5000

Philips Series 5000
2-in-1 Air purifier and dehumidifier

DE5205/30
  • Dehumidifies up to 25L/Day
  • Purifies up to 270 m3/h (CADR)
  • Real-time feedback
  • Automatic and manual modes
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