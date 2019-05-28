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Series 50002-in-1 Air purifier and dehumidifier

DE5205/30

4.1
| (42) Reviews
Breathe the difference
Fill your home with comfortable, clean air. This powerful dehumidifier has been thoroughly tested to eliminate moisture quickly and reliably. Equipped with a HEPA filter, it eliminates odors, bacteria and pollutants, purifying the air.
See all benefits

Whole-room dehumidification and air purification

Breathe the difference

  • Dehumidifies up to 25L/Day

  • Purifies up to 270 m3/h (CADR)

  • Real-time feedback

  • Automatic and manual modes

Effective in rooms up to 104 m2

Effective in rooms up to 104 m2

5 fan speeds and automatic settings deliver the performance and comfort you choose. With an output of up to 25L/day (1), it effectively dehumidifies any room up to 104 m2 to protect you from mold and mildew.

Automatic dehumidification with 5 settings

Automatic dehumidification with 5 settings

A smart humidity sensor monitors the air and allows you to pre-set the humidity at your preferred level: 40%, 50%, 60%, 70% or 80%. In automatic mode, the fan speed will automatically adjust to achieve the optimal dehumidification performance.

Dedicated dry laundry mode for drying clothes with ease

Dedicated dry laundry mode for drying clothes with ease

When using the dry laundry mode, simply hang up your clothes and position your dehumidifier at a distance. The appliance operates under the highest fan speed to reduce the time needed to dry laundry indoors.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.1

of 5

42

Reviews

28/05/2019

Malaysia

Malaysia

A great product and worth the buy

I like the unit very much as it really helps with the dampness in the house. And the room seems to be cooler everytime after the de-humidifying process. It is so easy to manoeuvre around the house with the wheels at the bottom. Definitely a product to have if you have dampness issue in the house.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 5000 DE5205/30 2-in-1 Air purifier and dehumidifier

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 5000 DE5205/30 2-in-1 Air purifier and dehumidifier

31/05/2026

Australia

Australia

Get rid of musky damp smell

Great for small to medium size space - within 72hrs significant change to air quality and dry warm environment. Highly recommend to a young family and senior family members for a better quality of life.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 5000 DE5205/70 2-in-1 Air purifier and dehumidifier

Date of Use 2026-05-26

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 5000 DE5205/70 2-in-1 Air purifier and dehumidifier

Date of Use 2026-05-26

24/07/2022

Australia

Australia

Does a great job, well built too

We have huge issues with dampness in our home. It was built with a fireplace, but it was removed some time ago. Ever since, we've had mould and damp air. This machine immediately got to work and now 'visits' each of our bedrooms throughout the day. My asthma has improved and the dampness in the air is gone. We'll buy another at some point.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 5000 DE5205/70 2-in-1 Air purifier and dehumidifier

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Series 5000 DE5205/70 2-in-1 Air purifier and dehumidifier

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Disclaimers

  1. (1) Tested by third party lab according to GB/T 19411-2003 (Tested Conditions: Temperature 35 °C, RH 90%)

  2. (2) Tested by third party lab according to GB/T 18801-2015

  3. (3) *From the air which passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.

  4. (4) Tested to GB/T18801-2022 by a certified 3rd party in a 30m3 chamber, contaminated with airborne influenza A (H1N1), using turbo speed in purification mode for 1hour.

  5. (5) Tested by third party lab in 30m3 chamber according to GB21551.3-2010, (Staphylococcus albus) 8032 as testing bacteria

  6. (6) Contains fluorinated greenhouse gases R134a is hermetically sealed within the product Refrigerant: R134a Weight: 0.155 kg GWP: 1430 CO2 equivalent: 0.22165 tons