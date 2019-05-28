2 year warranty
DE5205/30
Dehumidifies up to 25L/Day
Purifies up to 270 m3/h (CADR)
Real-time feedback
Automatic and manual modes
5 fan speeds and automatic settings deliver the performance and comfort you choose. With an output of up to 25L/day (1), it effectively dehumidifies any room up to 104 m2 to protect you from mold and mildew.
A smart humidity sensor monitors the air and allows you to pre-set the humidity at your preferred level: 40%, 50%, 60%, 70% or 80%. In automatic mode, the fan speed will automatically adjust to achieve the optimal dehumidification performance.
When using the dry laundry mode, simply hang up your clothes and position your dehumidifier at a distance. The appliance operates under the highest fan speed to reduce the time needed to dry laundry indoors.
4.1
of 5
42
Reviews
YL1015
28/05/2019
Malaysia
A great product and worth the buy
I like the unit very much as it really helps with the dampness in the house. And the room seems to be cooler everytime after the de-humidifying process. It is so easy to manoeuvre around the house with the wheels at the bottom. Definitely a product to have if you have dampness issue in the house.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 5000 DE5205/30 2-in-1 Air purifier and dehumidifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 5000 DE5205/30 2-in-1 Air purifier and dehumidifier
Cobeans
31/05/2026
Australia
Get rid of musky damp smell
Great for small to medium size space - within 72hrs significant change to air quality and dry warm environment. Highly recommend to a young family and senior family members for a better quality of life.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 5000 DE5205/70 2-in-1 Air purifier and dehumidifier
Date of Use 2026-05-26
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 5000 DE5205/70 2-in-1 Air purifier and dehumidifier
Date of Use 2026-05-26
Matto23
24/07/2022
Australia
Does a great job, well built too
We have huge issues with dampness in our home. It was built with a fireplace, but it was removed some time ago. Ever since, we've had mould and damp air. This machine immediately got to work and now 'visits' each of our bedrooms throughout the day. My asthma has improved and the dampness in the air is gone. We'll buy another at some point.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 5000 DE5205/70 2-in-1 Air purifier and dehumidifier
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Series 5000 DE5205/70 2-in-1 Air purifier and dehumidifier
(1) Tested by third party lab according to GB/T 19411-2003 (Tested Conditions: Temperature 35 °C, RH 90%)
(2) Tested by third party lab according to GB/T 18801-2015
(3) *From the air which passes through the filter, tested with NaCl aerosol by iUTA according to DIN71460-1.
(4) Tested to GB/T18801-2022 by a certified 3rd party in a 30m3 chamber, contaminated with airborne influenza A (H1N1), using turbo speed in purification mode for 1hour.
(5) Tested by third party lab in 30m3 chamber according to GB21551.3-2010, (Staphylococcus albus) 8032 as testing bacteria
(6) Contains fluorinated greenhouse gases R134a is hermetically sealed within the product Refrigerant: R134a Weight: 0.155 kg GWP: 1430 CO2 equivalent: 0.22165 tons