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  • Our quietest purifier. Clean air, barely a sound.
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  • Our quietest purifier. Clean air, barely a sound.
  • Our quietest purifier. Clean air, barely a sound.
  • Our quietest purifier. Clean air, barely a sound.
  • Our quietest purifier. Clean air, barely a sound.
  • Our quietest purifier. Clean air, barely a sound.
  • Our quietest purifier. Clean air, barely a sound.
  • Our quietest purifier. Clean air, barely a sound.
  • Our quietest purifier. Clean air, barely a sound.
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  • Our quietest purifier. Clean air, barely a sound.
  • Our quietest purifier. Clean air, barely a sound.
  • Our quietest purifier. Clean air, barely a sound.
  • Our quietest purifier. Clean air, barely a sound.
  • Our quietest purifier. Clean air, barely a sound.
  • Our quietest purifier. Clean air, barely a sound.
  • Our quietest purifier. Clean air, barely a sound.

PureProtect Quiet 2200 SeriesSmart Air Purifier

AC2220/10

Our quietest purifier. Clean air, barely a sound.
Enjoy clean, safe air at home with our quietest purifier. It removes 99.97% of allergens and pollutants in minutes, with minimal energy and sound. With a sleek design and smart controls, it blends seamlessly within your home and lifestyle.
See all benefits

Effectively captures allergens and pollutants.

Our quietest purifier. Clean air, barely a sound.

  • Purifies rooms up to 109m2

  • Our quietest purifier

  • Filter lifetime of 3 years

  • 420 m3/h clean air rate (CADR)

  • HEPA & Active Carbon filter

Thorough cleaning of rooms up to 109 m2

Thorough cleaning of rooms up to 109 m2

With powerful filtration of 420 m3/h (CADR) (1), it can easily purify spaces up to 109 m2 and can clean a 20 m2 room in less than 7 minutes (2).

Our quietest air purifier, engineered for low noise

Our quietest air purifier, engineered for low noise

Experience our quietest purifier, with SilentWings technology. Inspired by the silent flight of owls, our fan-blade design ensures purification as quiet as 13 dB(A).

3-layer HEPA filter traps 99.97% of ultra-fine particles

3-layer HEPA filter traps 99.97% of ultra-fine particles

3-layer filtration made of a pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and Active Carbon captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (4) — smaller than the smallest known virus!

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. (1) CADR is tested by a certified third-party lab, according to GB/T18801-2022

  2. (2) Calculated to NRCC-54013 standard

  3. (3) Sound pressure, IEC 60704, at 1.5m.

  4. (4) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003um and 0.3um, iUTA institute

  5. (5) Calculated average. Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage

  6. (6) From the air that passes through the filter, tested with house dust mite, birch pollen and cat allergens according to SOP 350.003 of the Austrian OFI institute

  7. (7) Allergic Rhinitis and its Impact on Asthma (ARIA) 2008, written by J. Bousquet and approx. 50 other KOLs, Allergy 2008: 63 (Suppl. 86): 8–160

  8. (8) Microbial Reduction Rate Test by external lab, with influenza (H1N1) in 30m3 test chamber, using turbo mode for 1h

  9. (9) Tested to GB21551.3-2010 with S. Albus, 30m3 chamber, 1h, Turbo mode, 3rd party lab

  10. (10) External GMT lab test to GB/T 18801-2022 with TVOC, Toluene and NO2: 30 m3 room, Turbo mode for 1h.