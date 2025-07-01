2 year warranty
AC2220/10
Purifies rooms up to 109m2
Our quietest purifier
Filter lifetime of 3 years
420 m3/h clean air rate (CADR)
HEPA & Active Carbon filter
With powerful filtration of 420 m3/h (CADR) (1), it can easily purify spaces up to 109 m2 and can clean a 20 m2 room in less than 7 minutes (2).
Experience our quietest purifier, with SilentWings technology. Inspired by the silent flight of owls, our fan-blade design ensures purification as quiet as 13 dB(A).
3-layer filtration made of a pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and Active Carbon captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (4) — smaller than the smallest known virus!
Reviews
(1) CADR is tested by a certified third-party lab, according to GB/T18801-2022
(2) Calculated to NRCC-54013 standard
(3) Sound pressure, IEC 60704, at 1.5m.
(4) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003um and 0.3um, iUTA institute
(5) Calculated average. Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage
(6) From the air that passes through the filter, tested with house dust mite, birch pollen and cat allergens according to SOP 350.003 of the Austrian OFI institute
(7) Allergic Rhinitis and its Impact on Asthma (ARIA) 2008, written by J. Bousquet and approx. 50 other KOLs, Allergy 2008: 63 (Suppl. 86): 8–160
(8) Microbial Reduction Rate Test by external lab, with influenza (H1N1) in 30m3 test chamber, using turbo mode for 1h
(9) Tested to GB21551.3-2010 with S. Albus, 30m3 chamber, 1h, Turbo mode, 3rd party lab
(10) External GMT lab test to GB/T 18801-2022 with TVOC, Toluene and NO2: 30 m3 room, Turbo mode for 1h.