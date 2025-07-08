2 year warranty
Powerful cooling, guaranteed
Experience powerful, quiet airflow for maximum cooling, with tailored comfort through 3 speeds and automatic rotation. Designed for quality and stability, this fan delivers refreshing comfort day after day.
Fan airflow 3250 m3/h
Quiet at 40 dB(A)
Tiltable and oscillating
Head diameter 45 cm
With airflow reaching up to 30 meters, this fan ensures a pleasant and refreshing breeze that keeps the whole room comfortable.
"Provides a powerful cooling airflow of 3250 m3/h to quickly cool the entire room. Say goodbye to stagnant air and welcome a refreshing breeze that reaches every corner of your space. "
Enjoy a peaceful environment for work, reading, or sleep with a gentle breeze that won't disturb you. Operating at a quiet 40 dB(A) at the lowest setting, it provides comfort without noise, keeping your space calm and relaxing.
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Rinaldi17
08/07/2025
Indonesia
Harga dan kualitas sangat sebanding!
Kipas angin berdiri kokoh, desain elegan, hembusan angin bertenaga namun suaranya sangat senyap. Sangat cocok untuk diletakkan di ruang tamu.
Pros
Kokoh, angin kuat, desain menarik, suara senyap
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Seri 600 ACP620/00 Kipas Angin Berdiri
Date of Use 2024-06-08
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Seri 600 ACP620/00 Kipas Angin Berdiri
Date of Use 2024-06-08