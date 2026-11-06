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2 year warranty
Climate care
All series
Air quality sensor
Particle (PM2.5) (1)
Humidity (1)
Certified for
Allergy sufferers (1)
Virus removal (1)
Filters included
HEPA filter (1)
Pre-filter (1)
Other features
Ultra-quiet mode (1)
Suitable room size
Small (1)
Philips Series 600Pedestal Fan
Philips PureProtect Mini 900 SeriesSmart Air Purifier
Philips 1000 SeriesPedestal Fans
Philips 1000 SeriesPedestal Fan
Philips 600i seriesAir purifier
Philips PureProtect 3200 SeriesSmart Air Purifier
Discontinued
Philips 800 SeriesCompact Air Purifier
Philips 5000 seriesTower Fan
New
Philips Air Performer 7000 series2-in-1 Air Purifier and Fan
Philips Table Fan3000 Series
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