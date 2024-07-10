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  • Original filter for Purifier PureProtect Mini 900 Original filter for Purifier PureProtect Mini 900 Original filter for Purifier PureProtect Mini 900

    PureProtect Mini 900 Series HEPA NanoProtect filter

    FY0910/30

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Original filter for Purifier PureProtect Mini 900

    Genuine replacement filter for your air purifier: 3in1 HEPA NanoProtect, Active Carbon and prefilter for protection against pollution, pollen, dust, pet dander, viruses.

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    PureProtect Mini 900 Series HEPA NanoProtect filter

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    Original filter for Purifier PureProtect Mini 900

    Effectively captures 99.97% of nano-particles (1)

    • Compatible with 900 & 800 Series
    • Lifespan up to 1 year
    • In the box: 1 filter
    • Original Philips filter
    Compatible with purifier 900&800 Series

    Compatible with purifier 900&800 Series

    Replacement filter for the Philips Air Purifier 900&800 Series: AC0950, AC0951, AC0830, AC0850. You can find your air purifier model on the bottom of the device.

    Long lasting filter for up to 1 year

    Long lasting filter for up to 1 year

    The filters ensure optimal filtration performance for up to 1 year (2), reducing hassle and cost. To enhance filtration, vacuum the pre-filter regularly.

    Original Philips filter for the best performance

    Original Philips filter for the best performance

    The original Philips filter is designed for a perfect fit with your device. For optimal performance, always use the genuine Philips filter.

    3-layer HEPA filtration traps 99.97% of smallest particles

    3-layer HEPA filtration traps 99.97% of smallest particles

    3-layer filtration made of pre-filter, HEPA NanoProtect and Active Carbon captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (1) – to protect you from pollutants, viruses, allergens, bacteria and odors.

    Follow the smart filter status indicator on your device

    Follow the smart filter status indicator on your device

    Your Philips device notifies you when to replace the filter, with an indicator on the display. Maintenance is effortless, taking less than a minute.

    Connect with the Air+ app for added convenience

    Connect with the Air+ app for added convenience

    Connect your device to the Air+ app to monitor your filter status and easily order replacements when needed.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Product type
      HEPA NanoProtect filter
      Included in the box
      1x filter
      HEPA NanoProtect
      Yes
      Pre-filter
      Yes
      Active carbon
      Yes
      Lifetime
      Up to 1 year

    • Performance

      Particle filtration
      99.97% at 0.003 microns

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Package Length
      195 mm
      Package Width
      195 mm
      Package Height
      195 mm
      Package Weight
      0,64 kg

    • Replacement

      For Philips air purifier(s)
      AC0950, AC0951, AC0830, AC0850

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    • (1) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003um, iUTA
    • (2) Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.
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