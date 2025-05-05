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2 year warranty

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  • Original filter for air purifier 800 Series
  • Original filter for air purifier 800 Series
  • Original filter for air purifier 800 Series
  • Original filter for air purifier 800 Series
  • Original filter for air purifier 800 Series
  • Original filter for air purifier 800 Series
  • Original filter for air purifier 800 Series
  • Original filter for air purifier 800 Series
  • Original filter for air purifier 800 Series
  • Original filter for air purifier 800 Series
  • Original filter for air purifier 800 Series
  • Original filter for air purifier 800 Series

Air Purifier 800 SeriesHEPA NanoProtect & Active Carbon filter

FY0293/30

1.9

| (13) Reviews

Original filter for air purifier 800 Series

Original replacement filter for your air purifier: 3-in-1 HEPA NanoProtect, Active Carbon and pre-filter for protection against pollution, pollen, dust, pet allergens and virus particles.

See all benefits

Effectively captures 99.9% of nanoparticles (1)

Original filter for air purifier 800 Series

  • Compatible with 800 Series

  • In the box: 1 filter

  • Lifespan of 1 year

  • Original Philips filter

Compatible with 800 Series

Compatible with 800 Series

Replacement filters for Philips 800 Series air purifiers: AC0830, AC0850. You can find your air purifier model on the bottom of the device.

Long life filters up to 1 year

Long life filters up to 1 year

The filters provide optimal filter performance for up to 1 year (2), reducing hassle and costs. Replace the pre-filter regularly for optimal filter performance.

Original Philips filter for best performance

Original Philips filter for best performance

The original Philips filter is designed to fit your appliance perfectly. Always use the Philips filter for optimal performance.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.9

of 5

13

Reviews

4
3
2

05/05/2025

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent filter

Excellent filter, please keep making this! I have a 800 series air purifier that cleans my little room of the occasional cigarette and which I wish to continue to 'arm' hehe

This review was made for Genuine replacement filter Integrated 3-in-1

This review was made for Genuine replacement filter Integrated 3-in-1

21/10/2023

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Excellent

Top quality, genuine Philips replacement filter. Highly recommend.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Genuine replacement filter Integrated 3-in-1

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Genuine replacement filter Integrated 3-in-1

01/09/2022

日本

日本

コンパクトながら十分な清浄性能

喫煙すると素早く反応して、隣室の非喫煙者がせき込まなくなった。 数分で室内のＰ.M2.5の数値も下がり、枕元に置かなければ十分な静音性かと。外出先でモニタリング出来るのも良い。 加湿除湿機能のないシンプルな清浄機が欲しかったので、大変満足です。

Pros

清浄性能

Cons

今のところない

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for フィリップス純正　交換用フィルター FY0293/30 3-in-1一体型フィルター

Date of Use 2022-08-01

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for フィリップス純正　交換用フィルター FY0293/30 3-in-1一体型フィルター

Date of Use 2022-08-01

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Disclaimers

  1. (1) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003um and 0.3um, iUTA institute

  2. (2) Calculated average. Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.