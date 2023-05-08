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  • Original filter for air purifier 600 Series Original filter for air purifier 600 Series Original filter for air purifier 600 Series

    Genuine Replacement Filter HEPA NanoProtect-filter

    FY0611/30

    Overall Rating / 5
    • Reviews Reviews

    Original filter for air purifier 600 Series

    Original replacement filters for your air purifier: 2-in-1 HEPA NanoProtect and pre-filter for protection against pollution, viruses, allergens, and bacteria

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    Genuine Replacement Filter HEPA NanoProtect-filter

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    Original filter for air purifier 600 Series

    Effectively captures 99.97% of nanoparticles (1)

    • Compatible with 600 Series
    • In the box: 1 filter
    • Lifespan of 1 year
    • Original Philips filter
    Compatible with Philips 600 Series

    Compatible with Philips 600 Series

    Replacement filters for Philips 600 Series air purifiers: AC0650, AC0651. You can find your air purifier model on the bottom of the device.

    Long life filters up to 1 year

    Long life filters up to 1 year

    The filters provide optimal filter performance for up to 1 year (2), reducing hassle and costs. Replace the pre-filter regularly for optimal filter performance.

    Original Philips filter for best performance

    Original Philips filter for best performance

    The original Philips filter is designed to fit your appliance perfectly. Always use the Philips filter for optimal performance.

    2-layer HEPA filter traps 99.97% of ultra-fine particles

    2-layer HEPA filter traps 99.97% of ultra-fine particles

    2-layer filter system with a pre-filter and HEPA NanoProtect captures 99.97% of particles as small as 0.003 microns (1) – to protect you from pollutants, viruses, allergens, and bacteria

    Follow the smart filter status indicator on your device

    Follow the smart filter status indicator on your device

    The indicator on the display of your Philips device notifies you when you need to replace the filter. Maintenance is effortless, taking less than a minute.

    Connect with the Air+ app for added convenience

    Connect with the Air+ app for added convenience

    Connect your device to the Air+ app to monitor your filter status and easily order replacements when needed.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Product Type
      HEPA NanoProtect filter
      Included in the box
      1x filter
      HEPA NanoProtect
      Yes
      Pre-filter
      Yes
      Active carbon
      No
      Lifetime
      Up to 1 year

    • Performance

      Particle filtration
      99.97% at 0.003 microns

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Height
      154 mm
      Product Weight
      0.24 kg
      Product Width
      166 mm
      Product Length
      166 mm
      Package Length
      173 mm
      Package Width
      173 mm
      Package Height
      164 mm
      Package Weight
      0.35 kg

    • Replacement

      For Philips air purifier(s)
      AC0650, AC0651

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    • (1) From the air that passes through the filter, tested to DIN71460 with NaCl aerosol 0.003um and 0.3um, iUTA institute.
    • (2) Calculated average. Lifetime of filter depends on the air quality and usage.
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